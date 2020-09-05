NFL cuts tracker 2020: Live team-by-team roster news, updates before deadline

NFL teams now have fewer than 24 hours to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 2020 season — a process that resulted in some surprising cuts ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Some notable players who have already been cut include Dallas safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington running back Adrian Peterson and Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette. Some of those cuts have been especially jarring, since the lack of a preseason has ommitted any tells a player might not be working out well for a specific team.

Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline will create opportunity for NFL teams to claim players on waivers before creating their 16-man practice rosters. Until then, however, players will hope to avoid that dreaded call from coaches and GMs.

MORE: How much do NFL parctice squad players make?

NFL cuts tracker 2020: Live team-by-team roster updates

The following are the NFL roster cuts made during the week leading up to Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, starting with those from Monday, Aug. 31:

(NFL roster cuts news via NFL.com and other media reports.)

Arizona Cardinals roster cuts

CB Jalen Davis

WR Hakeem Butler

OL Sam Jones

OL Brett Toth

DL Miles Brown

P Ryan Winslow

Atlanta Falcons roster cuts

TE Khari Lee

Baltimore Ravens roster cuts

WR Michael Dereus

C Sean Pollard

DE John Daka

Buffalo Bills roster cuts

LB Vosean Joseph

LB Corey Thompson

Carolina Panthers roster cuts

WR Tommylee Lewis

Chicago Bears roster cuts

RB Napoleon Maxwell

WR Ahmad Wagner

WR Alex Wesley

OL Corey Levin

DL Lee Autry

LB Keandre Jones

Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts

OT O'Shea Dugas

DE Bryce Sterk

LB Brady Sheldon

Cleveland Browns roster cuts

WR J'Mon Moore

DT Ricky Walker

CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

S J.T. Hassell

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

QB Clayton Thorson

WR Devin Smith

TE Charlie Taumoepeau

TE Cole Hikutini

T Mitch Hyatt

T Wyatt Miller

T Pace Murphy

T Wyatt Miller

C Adam Redmond

RB Darius Anderson

DE Joe Jackson

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Denver Broncos roster cuts

LB Todd Davis

Detroit Lions roster cuts

WR Geremy Davis

Green Bay Packers roster cuts

—

Houston Texans roster cuts

QB Alex McGough

DT Albert Huggins

LB Daren Bates

Indianapolis Colts roster cuts

FB Roosevelt Nix

WR Chad Williams

WR Artavis Scott

TE Ian Bunting

T Andrew Donnal

Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts

RB Leonard Fournette

TE Charles Jones

WR Marvelle Ross

LS Matthew Orzech

Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts

—

Las Vegas Raiders roster cuts

RB Rod Smith

G Jordan Roos

C Jordan Devey

LB Sharif Finch

LB Nick Usher

CB Prince Amukamara

CB Nick Nelson

CB Madre Harper

S Damarious Randall

Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts

—

Los Angeles Rams roster cuts

RB: John Kelly

WR Earnest Edwards

WR J.J. Koski

WR Easop Winston

TE Kendall Blanton

G Jamil Demby

G Jeremiah Kolone

G Cohl Cabral

LB Daniel Bituli

LB Derrick Moncrief

DB Adonis Alexander

DB Jake Gervase

DB Juju Hughes

DB Dayan Lake

DB Tyrique McGhee

K Lirim Hajrullahu

K Austin MacGinnis

Miami Dolphins roster cuts

WR Ricardo Louis

WR Chester Rogers

DE Avery Moss

LB James Crawford

CB Deatrick Nichols

S Jeremiah Dinson

QB Josh Rosen

Minnesota Vikings roster cuts

RB Tony Brooks-James

DE Stacy Keely

DT Anthony Zettel

LB Jordan Fehr

LB Quentin Poling

New England Patriots roster cuts

WR Mohamed Sanu

DL Michael Barnett

CB Michael Jackson

New Orleans Saints roster cuts

—

New York Giants roster cuts

TE Rysen John

T Jackson Dennis

DB Jaquarius Landrews

New York Jets roster cuts

DT Sterling Johnson

LB B.J. Bello

K Brett Maher

RB Pete Guerriero

Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts

RB Elijah Holyfield

RB Adrian Killins

RB Michael Warren

WR Manasseh Bailey

WR Deontay Burnett

WR Robert Davis

WR Travis Fulgham

WR Marcus Green

TE Tyrone Swoopes

TE Caleb Wilson

G Julian Good-Jones

C Luke Juriga

DT T.Y. McGill

DE Matt Leo

DB Grayland Arnold

DB Michael Jacquet

DB Elijah Riley

DB Trevor Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts

—

San Francisco 49ers roster cuts

DE James Lockhart

CB Jamar Taylor

Seattle Seahawks roster cuts

WR Seth Dawkins

DE Pita Taumoepenu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts

K Elliott Fry

K Matt Gay

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Tennessee Titans roster cuts

G Avery Gennesy

K Greg Joseph

Washington Football Team roster cuts

WR Darvin Kidsy

RB Adrian Peterson

When is the NFL roster cuts deadline in 2020?

Roster cuts deadline : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Deadline time: 4 p.m. ET

NFL teams are free to cut players whenever they want, but when the deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 arrives, all 32 rosters must consist of no more than 53 players on the active/inactive list. (Teams already had to trim their training camp rosters to a maximum of 80 players by Aug. 16.)

Prior to 2017, teams worked through& multiple roster cut deadlines throughout the preseason to trim their personnel. Then the league's owners voted to create the format still used today — one deadline to trim rosters to 53 players upon the conclusion of the preseason.

In 2020, of course, there is no preseason, but the lone roster cuts deadline remains the same as originally scheduled. It lands a week before the start of the regular season.

NFL roster cuts rules

In part because there are no preseason games, many teams will have already made the majority of their pre-deadline roster moves and won't have to cut 27 players at once.

Below is the NFL's official language on the Sept. 5 roster cuts deadline:

"Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. ... Simultaneously with the cut-down to 53, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List."

There will be a claiming period for the players who are placed on waivers during roster cut-downs, but that period will expire at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.

An hour after that claiming period ends, teams will be able to begin constructing their 16-player practice squads. Below is the full schedule for NFL roster cuts/construction.

Date Event Aug. 16 Deadline to cut training camp rosters to 80 players Sept. 5 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 players Sept. 6 Waiver claim period after cuts ends at noon ET Sept. 6 Teams can begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 10 Top 51 rule expires

Contributing: Tadd Haislop