LeSean McCoy reunites with Andy Reid, joins Chiefs on 1-year deal, report says

Several teams made it clear they are interested in signing LeSean McCoy, but he went with a familiar choice when choosing a new destination.

According to ESPN, McCoy was reunited with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after penning a one-year, $4 million deal.

He will get $3 million guaranteed, the report noted.

Former Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy is reuniting with Chiefs HC Andy Reid, per source. McCoy getting a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed from the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

The Bills announced they were releasing the running back Saturday and the Chiefs were one of a handful of teams interested. The Eagles, Chargers and Patriots also emerged as potential suitors, according to an earlier report from the NFL Network.

McCoy, however, went with Kansas City and Reid most likely had something to do with it.

The two spent four years together in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft. Reid eventually landed with the Chiefs while McCoy spent two more seasons with the Eagles and a four-year stint with the Bills.

Kansas City houses last year's most explosive offense.

While the 31-year-old had a down year with the Bills in 2018, after he only ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns on 161 carries, he has showcased his ability to be one of the NFL's more dynamic all-purpose backs in years past.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl player, has surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground six times in 10 seasons.

He last accomplished that feat when he tallied 1,138 yards in 2017 and is confident he can still produce at a high level.

"It's hard to replace a guy like me," McCoy said in June (via PennLive). "I'm a good player, and I feel like now, this year, they put a lot of guys around me. The front office got me some big hogs upfront. And we'll see what happens this year. I feel good and hopefully, this year will speak for itself."​