Dak Prescott says Ezekiel Elliott is in 'the best shape of his life'

Quarterback Dak Prescott is excited to get back on the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates and his fully healed ankle, and there's no one he's more excited to play with than running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott chose not to participate in the team's voluntary workouts, but he was very much on Prescott's mind when he recently spoke to the Dallas Morning News at the Cowboys training facility.

Elliott's workout videos inspire confidence

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott told the Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

The videos Prescott is talking about were posted on Elliott's Instagram account last month, and they show Elliot demonstrating quick footwork, sharp movements, and excellent technique as he works out with his private running backs coach Josh Hicks at SMU.

That's a far cry from the Elliott we saw in 2020, who put in the lowest numbers of his career while battling injuries, sloppy play, and the absence of his quarterback (Prescott's season-ending injury happened in Week 5).

Elliott 'locked in'

Elliott's backup in 2020, Tony Pollard, has worked out with Elliott at SMU and was able to confirm that Elliott is on his game and building up his strength and skills.

“He’s definitely been locked in,” said Pollard, who worked out with Elliott this offseason in private. “I can tell he’s took the right step forward this offseason, getting his diet right and getting in shape. Me and him, you know, we worked out a lot of times during the offseason. So, we’re both locked in this offseason getting ready.”

Seeing Elliott so focused and so strong in those videos made Prescott even more excited to get to the upcoming season.

“When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league,” Prescott said. “It’s just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or best shape he’s been in the NFL. That’s going to be special for us moving forward.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited to get back on the field with RB Ezekiel Elliott this season. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

