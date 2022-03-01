Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had 'cleanup' surgery on non-throwing shoulder

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had some surprising news for the media on Tuesday: quarterback Dak Prescott recently had shoulder surgery.

Before Cowboys fans start gnashing their teeth and rending their garments, the surgery wasn't on his throwing shoulder. McCarthy said it was his left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder, and that it was "cleanup" surgery.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced that QB Dak Prescott underwent a cleanup surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The expectation is that it won’t affect his offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

McCarthy said that Prescott's non-throwing shoulder was an "irritant" all season, but he doesn't believe it affected his on-field performance. But the best news is that the surgery isn't expected to affect him at all as he prepares for the season, and he should be able to fully participate in the Cowboys' offseason program.

McCarthy responds to Sean Payton rumors

McCarthy has been in an awkward spot lately. Ever since Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, there have been rumors that owner Jerry Jones will eventually want to replace McCarthy with Payton. And "eventually" is definitely sooner rather than later.

McCarthy addressed those rumors on Tuesday when he spoke to the media. He doesn't have any time for them, and when he spoke with Jones about the rumors that Payton could replace him, the two apparently laughed about it.

Mike McCarthy on talking to Jerry Jones about Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/NCc5qTnMit — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 1, 2022

“It’s a narrative I don’t want to be a part of. I don’t think anybody would want to be a part of it on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he’s being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that.

“Our conversations [between McCarthy and Jones], when we talk about the partnership between the head coach and the GM, those are the conversations him and I have. ... He addressed it. We laughed about it, and moved on. That’s really where it is.”

So McCarthy's job is safe for now (especially since Payton is reportedly negotiating with Fox to become part of their broadcast team). But if McCarthy's Cowboys continue to underperform, it won't be safe forever. Jones may be laughing now, but he definitely won't be come next offseason. And with the specter of Payton hovering over the Cowboys all season, McCarthy won't be laughing either.