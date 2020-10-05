NFL COVID update: Titans almost in the clear, but what about Patriots?

One week after the NFL’s first coronavirus storm hit, the league finds itself in a precarious position.

As one COVID-19 outbreak stabilizes in Tennessee, two other teams will play Monday night while at risk of a similar outbreak. Two games have been rescheduled. More could be in jeopardy, but another once thought to be in jeopardy was ultimately unaffected.

Here’s where the NFL stands as Week 4 concludes.

What is the status of COVID in the NFL?

The Tennessee Titans, who did not play in Week 4 due to their outbreak, had 10 players and 10 staffers test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4. Those 20 people are all isolating. On Monday, Oct. 5, for the first time since Sept. 25, the Titans’ latest round of testing returned zero positives.

Meanwhile, this past Saturday, Patriots QB Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu tested positive. The Pats-Chiefs game scheduled for Sunday was postponed. All follow-up tests on Patriots and Chiefs personnel have so far come back negative. The game will be played Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

So are the Titans in the clear?

Not quite. Zero positives on Monday – from tests administered on Sunday – does not guarantee zero positives on Tuesday.

The virus’ incubation period is typically 3-7 days – meaning some people can test negative for six days after contracting the virus before testing positive on the seventh day. Monday marks seven days since Titans players and staffers last had extensive contact with one another at the team facility. If a player contracted the virus last Monday, he could still test positive for the first time this Monday – and those testing results won’t be available until Monday night or Tuesday morning.

If the Titans get another full batch of negative tests on Tuesday, they can be fairly confident they are in the clear – that no individual who hasn’t already been identified contracted the virus before the team shut down all activity last Tuesday.

Will the Titans be able to play in Week 5?

If the Titans go two days without any new positive tests, the team could resume in-person meetings and practice at its facility Wednesday.

That would give Tennessee a short-but-likely-sufficient week of preparation for its Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Titans would likely be without those players and coaches who have recently tested positive. But the Bills game could go on without them, and the Titans’ season would be back on track.

Are the Vikings in the clear?

The Vikings briefly shut down their team facility after learning of the Titans’ developing outbreak – because Minnesota had played Tennessee less than 48 hours earlier.

It has now been eight days since contact between the two teams, however, and all subsequents tests on Vikings personnel have come back negative. The Vikings, therefore, can be almost certain they avoided the virus.

What can we learn from the Vikings avoiding the virus?

That an NFL gameday didn’t lead to inter-team transmission is undoubtedly a good sign. But its significance is unknown, for a couple reasons:

Three Titans players tested positive on Monday, the morning after the game. Each of the three likely became infectious at some point between Saturday morning, when they tested negative, and Monday morning, when they tested positive. But when, exactly? It’s impossible to know whether those players were infectious during the game – and therefore impossible to know whether the Vikings were even at risk. The three players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday were defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson. They played 45, 10 and 0 snaps, respectively. (Hudson was on the practice squad.) They had less contact with opponents than, say, a starting offensive lineman would.

This, wrote Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University’s Oxford College, is “minimal evidence against [the] possibility of in-game spread in football.”

It does not, for example, mean infectious Patriots players wouldn’t be capable of spreading the virus to Chiefs players Monday night.

How has the Patriots’ situation been handled differently than the Titans’?

The Patriots’ situation, at this stage, is very similar to the Titans’ situation last Monday. One team employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and learned of the confirmed positive on Saturday. That employee — in Tennessee’s case, a defensive coach; in New England’s case, Newton — isolated and did not travel with the team. But Saturday tests on the rest of the team all came back negative.

This time around, however, in light of the Titans outbreak, NFL officials reacted a bit differently – and, at least superficially, with more caution. The league pushed the Patriots-Chiefs game back until Monday. The Pats didn’t travel until Monday morning, after multiple rounds of negative tests. They took two separate planes, one with roughly 20 “close contacts” of Newton, the other with the rest of the team.

It’s unclear what additional precautions the Patriots are taking with those “close contacts,” though. Despite negative tests, there is no way to ascertain that they haven’t contracted the virus, and aren’t capable of spreading it Monday night.

