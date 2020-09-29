NFL COVID-19 shutdown: Titans, Vikings close facilities after three players test positive

The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person club activities after eight positive tests for coronavirus were disclosed Tuesday..

Three Titans players and five personnel officials returned positive COVID-19 tests, the NFL announced.

The Minnesota Vikings, whom the Titans defeated 31-30 on Sunday, have also put a halt to in-person activities.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said in a statement. "Several tests have come back positive and [we] are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow [Wednesday]."

An NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) statement added: "On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the NFL said in a statement. "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

ESPN reported the Titans' facility will be shut down until Saturday, throwing their Week 4 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday into doubt.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Houston Texans on Sunday.