Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. will play vs. Titans, 6 weeks after being shot

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

Just six weeks after he was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery, the Washington Commanders will activate rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. And he won't just be activated, he's reportedly going to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson was shot in the leg multiple times on Aug. 28. He'd gone out to the H Street corridor in Washington, D.C. to get something to eat when two teenagers approached him, weapons out, with the intention of robbing him. He managed to fight off one of them, but the other shot him twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and had surgery the next day.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson told reporters Wednesday.

A third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, Johnson was shot before he'd played a single NFL snap. But just two weeks after the shooting and the subsequent surgery, he was out on the field doing practice drills. Johnson credits his mental focus for helping him come so far so fast.

“Once the doctors told me I’d be able to play ball again,” Robinson said, “my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field.”

Just four weeks after those practice drills, he returned to practice with his teammates, which he called "beautiful."

And on Sunday, he's going to be back on the field for real.

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) reacts after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. will reportedly be activated and play vs. the Titans on Sunday, just six weeks after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

