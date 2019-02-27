NFL Combine: Wonderlic scores by current players, from Tom Brady to Ryan Fitzparick

NFL Combine: Wonderlic scores by current players, from Tom Brady to Ryan Fitzparick

Results from the Wonderlic Test, a staple at the NFL Combine, have little to do with players' chances of succeeding in the league. Here are some Wonderlic scores of notable current players.

Each year, NFL scouts and executives use a number of metrics and measurements to evaluate prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. When it comes to aptitude or cognitive ability, they often rely on players' scores from the Wonderlic Test, a 12-minute assessment consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions.

Participants' scores are representative of the number of questions answered correctly; a score of 25 would mean 25 questions were answered correctly.

While some executives feel there is a correlation between Wonderlic scores and NFL success, others argue that test scores are not the best indicator.

With this year's prospects getting ready for the draft, here are the Wonderlic scores of some notable current NFL players. (The NFL does not release Wonderlic results, so the following scores are based on media reports.)

Wonderlic scores for NFL players

Player

Score

Ryan Fitzpatrick

48

Carson Wentz

40

Alex Smith

40

Eli Manning

39

Andrew Luck

37

Aaron Rodgers

35

Luke Kuechly

34

Kirk Cousins

33

Tom Brady

33

Ezekiel Elliott

32

Matt Ryan

32

Myles Garrett

31

J.J. Watt

31

Philip Rivers

30

Jimmy Garoppolo

29

Nick Foles

29

Russell Wilson

28

Drew Brees

28

Blake Bortles

28

Clay Matthews

27

Jameis Winston

27

Joe Flacco

27

Jay Cutler

26

Dak Prescott

25

Mike Evans

25

Aaron Donald

25

Ben Roethlisberger

25

Alvin Kamara

24

Jalen Ramsey

24

Richard Sherman

24

Marshon Lattimore

23

Cam Newton

21

Deshaun Watson

20

Derek Carr

20

Larry Fitzgerald

18

Khalil Mack

17

Le'Veon Bell

17

Julio Jones

15

Jadeveon Clowney

14

Todd Gurley

12

Leonard Fournette

11

A.J. Green

10

Frank Gore

6

