NFL Combine: Wonderlic scores by current players, from Tom Brady to Ryan Fitzparick
Each year, NFL scouts and executives use a number of metrics and measurements to evaluate prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. When it comes to aptitude or cognitive ability, they often rely on players' scores from the Wonderlic Test, a 12-minute assessment consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions.
Participants' scores are representative of the number of questions answered correctly; a score of 25 would mean 25 questions were answered correctly.
While some executives feel there is a correlation between Wonderlic scores and NFL success, others argue that test scores are not the best indicator.
With this year's prospects getting ready for the draft, here are the Wonderlic scores of some notable current NFL players. (The NFL does not release Wonderlic results, so the following scores are based on media reports.)
Player
Score
Ryan Fitzpatrick
48
Carson Wentz
40
Alex Smith
40
Eli Manning
39
Andrew Luck
37
Aaron Rodgers
35
Luke Kuechly
34
Kirk Cousins
33
Tom Brady
33
Ezekiel Elliott
32
Matt Ryan
32
Myles Garrett
31
J.J. Watt
31
Philip Rivers
30
Jimmy Garoppolo
29
Nick Foles
29
Russell Wilson
28
Drew Brees
28
Blake Bortles
28
Clay Matthews
27
Jameis Winston
27
Joe Flacco
27
Jay Cutler
26
Dak Prescott
25
Mike Evans
25
Aaron Donald
25
Ben Roethlisberger
25
Alvin Kamara
24
Jalen Ramsey
24
Richard Sherman
24
Marshon Lattimore
23
Cam Newton
21
Deshaun Watson
20
Derek Carr
20
Larry Fitzgerald
18
Khalil Mack
17
Le'Veon Bell
17
Julio Jones
15
Jadeveon Clowney
14
Todd Gurley
12
Leonard Fournette
11
A.J. Green
10
Frank Gore
6