NFL combine: 40-yard dash, QB workouts, key measurements and more
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy added some serious bulk to his frame.
The quarterbacks are officially taking center stage for their workouts at the 2024 NFL scouting combine.
The all-important measurements for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are out as well. Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson broke them all on Twitter.
Perhaps the most notable thing? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who was officially listed at 202 pounds at Michigan — and weighed in at 219 at the combine. Read McCarthy's prospect profile from Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice.
Wide receivers will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for their workouts today after the quarterbacks.
Here's the schedule for tomorrow, when the final position group participates.
Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Who will boost their stock? Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.
Live105 updates
Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with a 4.35 (unofficial) on his first attempt 🔥
.@TexasFootball WR Adonai Mitchell with a 4.35u ‼️
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Rice's Luke McCaffrey just ran a 4.47 (unofficial) in the 40-yard dash, one hundredth of a second faster than his older brother Christian's combine time of 4.48. FAMILY BRAGGING RIGHTS
.@mccaffrey_luke notches a 4.47u
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
There is *no way* Sam Hartman doesn’t have some Kenny Rogers DNA mixed in there. No. Way. pic.twitter.com/GStIgLYpk9
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman ran twice and his best time was 4.80 seconds
.@sam_hartman10 runs a 4.8u and the crowd is loving it
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Kenny Rogers ran a 4.80
The Sam Hartman slo-mo 40 vid just dropped
The moment you've been waiting for.
The @sam_hartman10 slo-mo.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Feeling frisky, might post every single quarterback's 40
The running backs finished their drills with a bang! QBs and WRs still to come today.
Flips to end drills is the best new tradition at the Combine.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
242 players now in the books, including today's additions of the QBs, WRs and RBs. Thanks to everyone who has shared/credited the thread and individual entries. Much appreciated. If you are looking for a specific player, search @charlesrobinson and that player's name. https://t.co/iogP1KSENr
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
Good lord I forgot how huge Florida State wideout Johnny Wilson is. Very, very curious to see his 40-yard dash and agility drills. Never quite had the big jump at FSU that some anticipated. https://t.co/nVBKz1FXLn
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
No more info coming on LSU QB Jayden Daniels
LSU QB and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels did not do measurements today and has departed from the NFL combine, sources say. He wasn’t throwing later today and has planned to perform at LSU’s pro day on March 27.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 2, 2024
OFFICIAL top five 40 times by RBs
Louisville's Isaac Guerendo — 4.33
Tennessee's Jaylen Wright — 4.38
Florida State's Trey Benson — 4.39
Texas' Keilan Robinson — 4.42
Monmouth's Jaden Shirden — 4.45
Jaylen Wright is done for the day, NFL Network reports. He won't take part in the pass-catching drills after he had thumb surgery. Still a strong combine for the Tennessee RB.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Isaac Guerendo (@LouisvilleFB) joins De'Von Achane and Keaton Mitchell as the only RBs to reach 24 mph on the 40-yard dash over the last two years.
Guerendo reached a top speed of 24.08 mph en route to a position-best unofficial 4.33s 40 time. pic.twitter.com/Id4ZVWIMIZ
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024
Sure, it makes you feel old, but you gotta love seeing Frank Gore watch his son run RB drills at the combine ❤️
Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. running drills with his dad @frankgore looking on ❤️
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
The NFL Network broadcast just reported that Missouri RB Cody Schrader hurt his hamstring during the 40-yard dash and is done for the day. He ran a 4.61.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jaylen Wright improves his 40 time to an unofficial 4.38 in his second attempt 🔥
And he looked disappointed afterward?
.@Vol_Football RB Jaylen Wright improves his time with a 4.38u ‼️
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Tennessee's Jaylen Wright's broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches is the second-best of all time by a RB at the combine. He ran 4.44 in his first attempt at the 40.
11'2" broad for @Vol_Football RB Jaylen Wright is WILD.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Here's a look at Isaac Guerendo's run.
He also had a 41.5-inch vertical. Safe to say his stock is 📈
4.33u for @LouisvilleFB RB Isaac Guerendo after putting up a 41.5" vertical 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo unofficially has the third-fastest time of the combine overall this week.
Unofficial 4.33 40-yard dash for a big fella! 🔥 https://t.co/pU2PUrQRhD
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
A look at Trey Benson's unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash:
.@FSUFootball RB Trey Benson with a solid 4.39u to start Day 3
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
We've already got a blazing 40 time by a running back to start the day.
4.39 unofficial 40-yard dash 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/GVcgmSqY5c
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
The action is about to get underway today as QBs, WRs and RBs are set to work out.
Hopefully these guys can match the effort of the tight ends from Friday ...
Still can’t get over this gauntlet moment from #ColoradoState TE Dallin Holker pic.twitter.com/6YKeLotrUb
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024
Measurements for all the key QB prospects:
USC QB Caleb Williams
Height: 6-1 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 32
Hand: 9.75
Wingspan: 75.88
North Carolina QB Drake Maye
Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 223
Arm: 32 2/8
Hand: 9 1/8
Wingspan: 76 1/8
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 219
Arm: 31 5/8
Hand: 9
Wingspan: 75 7/8
Washington QB Michael Penix
Height: 6-2 2/8
Weight: 216
Arm: 33.62
Hand: 10.5
Wingspan: 81
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Height: 6-2 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 30 7/8
Hand: 10 1/8
Wingspan: 74 2/8
Tennessee QB Joe Milton's workouts should draw eyeballs as he's an intriguing later-round prospect. Here's what he measured at:
Height: 6-5 1/8
Weight: 235
Arm: 33 3/8
Hand: 10 2/8
Wingspan: 80
We polled eight NFL scouts at the combine and asked for their favorite prospect at each position.
The top vote getters include:
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (5)
RB: Audric Estime, Braelon Allen, Trey Benson (2 each)
What about QB and the rest of the positions? Find out here
What's the Caleb Williams comp? 🤔
Strictly as prospects, there are quite some similarities in terms of frame, arm strength and even creation ability between Caleb Williams and Drew Brees when he was coming out of Purdue. pic.twitter.com/HjdzyqkZw3
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 22, 2024
During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith has a stress fracture in his left shin, sources say. Smith won’t work out in Indianapolis and will visit with a specialist next week. pic.twitter.com/6JhZt2YglN
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024
This meal sounds heavenly
Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson has a hamburger named after him at Elk Horn Brewery in Eugene. The class' top-rated center breaks down his signature sandwich: 🍔 pic.twitter.com/d3KzByMrUa
— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 2, 2024
No official measurements for LSU star wideout Malik Nabers, as he declined to participate. Meanwhile, the other elite wideouts, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze did get measured. Bucking tradition continues to be a theme among the best of the best at the NFL scouting combine.
The top three QBs — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — aren't throwing today. So the NFL is forced to pivot in highlighting these guys:
Time to let it fly.
📺: #NFLCombine continues today at 1pm ET on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Official measurements for USC QB Caleb Williams, the frontrunner for the No. 1 draft pick:
Height: 6-1 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 32
Hand: 9.75
Wingspan: 75.88
Surprising measurement for Texas wideout Xavier Worthy. Hand size is on the small-ish side for a wideout with a reputation of being a body catcher.
Height: 5-11 2/8
Weight: 165
Arm: 31.12
Hand: 8.75
Wingspan: 74.25
J.J. McCarthy checking in at 219 pounds is sizable. And Joe Burrow also has 9-inch hands, fwiw ...
J.J. McCarthy profile: Upside is there, but how much?
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice breaks down the tape on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, arguably the draft's most polarizing prospect.
What could make him stand out among the middle tier of QB
That's all for Friday's action in Indianapolis. Saturday is the marquee group of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
- Ryan Young
Hey, whatever works, right?
Why was Ohio State TE Cade Stover massaging a cow?
Charles Davis: He says he's doing it to strengthen his hands. He looked me dead in the eye and said, "I'm massaging the leather."
Rich Eisen: Now that's the name of my fantasy team next year. And I have my avatar. pic.twitter.com/Iq5o3uwEeL
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
Dallin Holker isn't the only TE making one-handed grabs today in Indy.
Nice little one-hander from @FSUFootball TE Jaheim Bell
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
- Ryan Young
Hey, that's one way to complete the drill.
Never seen this one before...
Colorado State TE Dallin Holker caught a one-hander with a ball in the other hand in the gauntlet drill. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
- Charles McDonald
We polled eight scouts at the NFL combine on their favorite prospects at each position in this year's draft class.
Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. topped the QB and WR picks as expected, but there was only one unanimous position — and it wasn't them.
And it's official.
Top TE prospect Brock Bowers will not be working out at the Combine today. pic.twitter.com/mJqflCKfP5
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 2, 2024
Bummer.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers did not participate in vertical or broad jump drills and is on field in a hoodie and shorts. Doesn't appear to be taking part in the 40 yard dash.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Top 40-yard dash times among #NFLCombine safety group
1) Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, @TexasTechFB -- 4.41
2) Millard Bradford, @TCUFootball -- 4.42
3) Cole Bishop, @Utah_Football -- 4.45
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2024
- Jori Epstein
Caleb Williams isn't throwing at the NFL scouting combine, but another decision he made may tell us even more — about both his future and maybe even the entire draft cycle
Will the RB market rebound any time soon? I polled coaches, execs and agents at the combine this week...and found a difference between valuing the run game & valuing RB contracts.
Let's talk about replacement cost:https://t.co/fcrjdk2HDQ
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 1, 2024
This year's CB class is a bunch of burners
EIGHT cornerbacks ran in the 4.3s or better 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
Injury hits another combine prospect during 40-yard dash
Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens — who made headlines for his thoughts on planets and space the other day — pulled up during his 40-yard dash with what's reportedly a groin injury, according to NFL Network.
This comes after Clemson CB Nate Wiggins suffered a hip flexor earlier in the afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Jori Epstein
The NFL’s old-school chain measurements aren’t gone yet. But steady momentum is building to institute technology for first-down measurements. The NFL tested optical tracking during the 2023 season at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and the New York Giants and Jets’ MetLife Stadium, a league source confirmed to Yahoo Sports. They again studied the technology at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. So what now?
One question surrounds how quickly the league could and would equip all stadiums with the sufficient tracking technology. A bigger question is whether the decision-makers, as opposed to the technology testers, will sign off. The competition committee is expected to discuss whether to recommend the technology use in 2024 for team owners to vote on at the league meeting the final week of March.
Another interesting caveat: Even if optical tracking enters NFL games for first-down measurements, human decision-making will continue to be a factor. Unlike tennis, where the ball’s location is the only relevant factor, NFL officials will still need to determine ball-carrier and defender location to decide when a player was down by contact. Coaching and league sources still believed the technology would improve accuracy, questioning how standardized each chain itself and positional measurement actually is.
If optical tracking is approved for this use, expect additional technological tracking to follow soon after.
Alabama CB Terrion Arnold has wonderful message for his mom
Tugs at your heart strings
.@AlabamaFTBL DB Terrion Arnold's message to his mom his beautiful. ❤️🥹
"I'm gonna continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be." @StaceyDales
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
Tyler Owens (Texas Tech) said he didn't believe in space yesterday. Today, he jumps 12'2, the second longest ever at the Combine.
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 1, 2024
Tyler Owens recorded a 12'2" broad jump, the second longest in Combine history😳
pic.twitter.com/fs6Nq997fQ
— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 1, 2024