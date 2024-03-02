Advertisement
NFL combine: 40-yard dash, QB workouts, key measurements and more

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy added some serious bulk to his frame.

The quarterbacks are officially taking center stage for their workouts at the 2024 NFL scouting combine.

The all-important measurements for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are out as well. Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson broke them all on Twitter.

Perhaps the most notable thing? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who was officially listed at 202 pounds at Michigan — and weighed in at 219 at the combine. Read McCarthy's prospect profile from Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice.

Wide receivers will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for their workouts today after the quarterbacks.

Here's the schedule for tomorrow, when the final position group participates.

Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Who will boost their stock? Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.

Live105 updates
    Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with a 4.35 (unofficial) on his first attempt 🔥

    Rice's Luke McCaffrey just ran a 4.47 (unofficial) in the 40-yard dash, one hundredth of a second faster than his older brother Christian's combine time of 4.48. FAMILY BRAGGING RIGHTS

  • Charles Robinson
    Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman ran twice and his best time was 4.80 seconds

  • Charles Robinson

    Kenny Rogers ran a 4.80

    The Sam Hartman slo-mo 40 vid just dropped

    The running backs finished their drills with a bang! QBs and WRs still to come today.

  • Charles Robinson
  • Charles Robinson
    No more info coming on LSU QB Jayden Daniels

    OFFICIAL top five 40 times by RBs

    Louisville's Isaac Guerendo — 4.33

    Tennessee's Jaylen Wright — 4.38

    Florida State's Trey Benson — 4.39

    Texas' Keilan Robinson — 4.42

    Monmouth's Jaden Shirden — 4.45

    Jaylen Wright is done for the day, NFL Network reports. He won't take part in the pass-catching drills after he had thumb surgery. Still a strong combine for the Tennessee RB.

    Sure, it makes you feel old, but you gotta love seeing Frank Gore watch his son run RB drills at the combine ❤️

    The NFL Network broadcast just reported that Missouri RB Cody Schrader hurt his hamstring during the 40-yard dash and is done for the day. He ran a 4.61.

    Jaylen Wright improves his 40 time to an unofficial 4.38 in his second attempt 🔥

    And he looked disappointed afterward?

    Tennessee's Jaylen Wright's broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches is the second-best of all time by a RB at the combine. He ran 4.44 in his first attempt at the 40.

    Here's a look at Isaac Guerendo's run.

    He also had a 41.5-inch vertical. Safe to say his stock is 📈

  • Charles Robinson

    Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo unofficially has the third-fastest time of the combine overall this week.

    A look at Trey Benson's unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash:

  • Charles Robinson

    We've already got a blazing 40 time by a running back to start the day.

    The action is about to get underway today as QBs, WRs and RBs are set to work out.

    Hopefully these guys can match the effort of the tight ends from Friday ...

    Measurements for all the key QB prospects:

    USC QB Caleb Williams
    Height: 6-1 1/8
    Weight: 214
    Arm: 32
    Hand: 9.75
    Wingspan: 75.88

    North Carolina QB Drake Maye
    Height: 6-4 3/8
    Weight: 223
    Arm: 32 2/8
    Hand: 9 1/8
    Wingspan: 76 1/8

    Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
    Height: 6-2 4/8
    Weight: 219
    Arm: 31 5/8
    Hand: 9
    Wingspan: 75 7/8

    Washington QB Michael Penix
    Height: 6-2 2/8
    Weight: 216
    Arm: 33.62
    Hand: 10.5
    Wingspan: 81

    Oregon QB Bo Nix
    Height: 6-2 1/8
    Weight: 214
    Arm: 30 7/8
    Hand: 10 1/8
    Wingspan: 74 2/8

  • Charles Robinson

    Tennessee QB Joe Milton's workouts should draw eyeballs as he's an intriguing later-round prospect. Here's what he measured at:

    Height: 6-5 1/8
    Weight: 235
    Arm: 33 3/8
    Hand: 10 2/8
    Wingspan: 80

  • Charles McDonald

    We polled eight NFL scouts at the combine and asked for their favorite prospect at each position.

    The top vote getters include:

    WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (5)

    RB: Audric Estime, Braelon Allen, Trey Benson (2 each)

    What about QB and the rest of the positions? Find out here

    How many votes did Drake Maye get as favorite QB prospect in our scout survey? (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)
    How many votes did Drake Maye get as favorite QB prospect in our scout survey? (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette via Getty Images)
  • Nate Tice

    What's the Caleb Williams comp? 🤔

  • Charles Robinson

    No official measurements for LSU star wideout Malik Nabers, as he declined to participate. Meanwhile, the other elite wideouts, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze did get measured. Bucking tradition continues to be a theme among the best of the best at the NFL scouting combine.

    The top three QBs — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — aren't throwing today. So the NFL is forced to pivot in highlighting these guys:

  • Charles Robinson

    Official measurements for USC QB Caleb Williams, the frontrunner for the No. 1 draft pick:

    Height: 6-1 1/8
    Weight: 214
    Arm: 32
    Hand: 9.75
    Wingspan: 75.88

  • Charles Robinson

    Surprising measurement for Texas wideout Xavier Worthy. Hand size is on the small-ish side for a wideout with a reputation of being a body catcher.

    Height: 5-11 2/8
    Weight: 165
    Arm: 31.12
    Hand: 8.75
    Wingspan: 74.25

  • Charles Robinson

    J.J. McCarthy checking in at 219 pounds is sizable. And Joe Burrow also has 9-inch hands, fwiw ...

    J.J. McCarthy profile: Upside is there, but how much?

    Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice breaks down the tape on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, arguably the draft's most polarizing prospect.

    What could make him stand out among the middle tier of QB

    (Henry Russell/Yahoo Sports)
    (Henry Russell/Yahoo Sports)
  • Ryan Young

    That's all for Friday's action in Indianapolis. Saturday is the marquee group of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

  • Ryan Young

  • Ryan Young

    Dallin Holker isn't the only TE making one-handed grabs today in Indy.

  • Ryan Young

  • Charles McDonald

    We polled eight scouts at the NFL combine on their favorite prospects at each position in this year's draft class.

    Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. topped the QB and WR picks as expected, but there was only one unanimous position — and it wasn't them.

    Read here

    Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
    And it's official.

  • Jori Epstein

    Caleb Williams isn't throwing at the NFL scouting combine, but another decision he made may tell us even more — about both his future and maybe even the entire draft cycle

    Dispatch from Indianapolis

    (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    This year's CB class is a bunch of burners

    Injury hits another combine prospect during 40-yard dash

    Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens — who made headlines for his thoughts on planets and space the other day — pulled up during his 40-yard dash with what's reportedly a groin injury, according to NFL Network.

    This comes after Clemson CB Nate Wiggins suffered a hip flexor earlier in the afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

  • Jori Epstein

    The NFL’s old-school chain measurements aren’t gone yet. But steady momentum is building to institute technology for first-down measurements. The NFL tested optical tracking during the 2023 season at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and the New York Giants and Jets’ MetLife Stadium, a league source confirmed to Yahoo Sports. They again studied the technology at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. So what now?

    One question surrounds how quickly the league could and would equip all stadiums with the sufficient tracking technology. A bigger question is whether the decision-makers, as opposed to the technology testers, will sign off. The competition committee is expected to discuss whether to recommend the technology use in 2024 for team owners to vote on at the league meeting the final week of March.

    Another interesting caveat: Even if optical tracking enters NFL games for first-down measurements, human decision-making will continue to be a factor. Unlike tennis, where the ball’s location is the only relevant factor, NFL officials will still need to determine ball-carrier and defender location to decide when a player was down by contact. Coaching and league sources still believed the technology would improve accuracy, questioning how standardized each chain itself and positional measurement actually is.

    If optical tracking is approved for this use, expect additional technological tracking to follow soon after.

    Alabama CB Terrion Arnold has wonderful message for his mom

    Tugs at your heart strings

