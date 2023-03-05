NFL combine 2023 tracker: Top RBs Bijan Robinson, Devon Achane impress on final day

Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The 2023 NFL combine is in its last day, and running backs and offensive linemen have had their chance to impress scouts and coaches from all over the NFL.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network, you can watch numerous potential first-rounders take the field for their drills. We'll see top ranked running backs like Bijan Robinson of Texas, Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama, Devon Achane of Texas A&M, and Tank Bigsby of Auburn on Sunday, as well as top ranked offensive linemen like Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones of Ohio State, Broderick Jones of Georgia, Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida and Darnell Wright of Tennessee.

Robinson, who is considered by most scouts as the top running back in this class, ran an official 4.46-second 40-yard dash and performed well overall. Gibbs, another high-end RB prospect, clocked in at an impressive 4.36 seconds.

But the best time of the day among RBs belonged to Achane at a scorching 4.32.

Who will run the fastest? Who will jump the highest? Who will raise their stock with an explosive workout? Will we see an undersized prospect give an outsized performance?

Follow along right here with Yahoo Sports.