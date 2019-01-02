NFL Coaching Tracker: Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy to Interview With Jets, Bucs, Dolphins, Bengals

After Black Monday came with a flurry of firings, teams are looking to replace coaches at all levels.

As it stands now, the Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets will be looking for new head coaches for 2019. The scouting combine is less than two months away and teams will look to hire coaches in time to prepare for their respective offseason decisions.

This post will be updated as news breaks.

• The Browns moved up Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s head coaching interview to today. Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell interviewed with the team on Wednesday.

• The Bengals are expected to interview assistant Hue Jackson for their vacant head-coaching job. The interview could reportedly happen as early as Wednesday.

• Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview with the Jets and Buccaneers on Wednesday before interviewing with the Dolphins on Thursday. He will interview with the Bengals on Friday but has elected to not take the Cardinals interview.

• Notre Dame's Brian Kelly has reportedly emerged as a coach of interest in the Buccaneers' head coach search.

• Cowboys defensive play-caller Kris Richard will not interview for any head coaching vacancies before this weekend's game against Seattle. Richard will reportedly interview with the Jets and Dolphins on Sunday after Dallas's playoff game.

• The Bengals will reportedly interview former Broncos coach Vance Joseph for their vacant head-coaching position on Thursday and Friday.

• The Broncos are expected to interview former Colts coach Chuck Pagano for their head-coaching job on Wednesday.

• Mike McCarthy is reportedly expected to interview with the Browns on Thursday.

• The Buccaneers will reportedly interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for their head-coaching job on Friday.