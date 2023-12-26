Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL Christmas Day: Eagles lead Giants in second half; 49ers-Ravens inactives rolling in
Jalen Hurts set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, with his 15th breaking a tie with Cam Newton's 14 from 2011.
The Eagles lead the Giants in the second half and look well on their way to snapping a three-game slide.
The inactives are out, meanwhile, for Christmas night's gigantic showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, arguably the two best teams in the NFL.
Earlier today, the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 behind two defensive touchdowns, meaning the Chiefs can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.
- Jason Owens
The Giants roll the dice and lose. They choose to pass on fourth-and-1 at the Philadelphia 42-yard line. Tyrod Taylor's pass bounces off Wan'Dale Robinson's hands, and the Giants turn it over on downs. The contested pass was short of the sticks, and probably wouldn't have led to a first down if complete.
- Jason Owens
Big answer by the Eagles.
Jalen Hurts finds A.J. Brown for 42 yards to convert on third-and-20, setting up a 5-yard D'Andre Swift touchdown run. Eagles lead 27-18 after the 75-yard drive.
Hurts and Brown come through on 3rd and 20
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/t0eoCI9vgu
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
What a response from the @Eagles 🦅
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/JGTFgXEaqD
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
- Jason Owens
Adoree Jackson has a pick 6 off Jalen Hurts, and the Giants are back in this thing. Eagles lead, 20-18 after the Giants tacked on a two-point conversion on top of Jackson's touchdown. Third quarter is almost over.
ADOREE JACKSON PICK-SIX 🚨
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/FhUOgp5BtP
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Star Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was shaken up after a hit by Adoree' Jackson following an incomplete pass, but walked off the field under his own power.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
And here are the Ravens' inactives against the 49ers.
Tonight’s inactives vs. San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/6dx1D4p3Yg
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here are the 49ers' inactives against the Ravens, headlined by WR Jauan Jennings, RB Elijah Mitchell and DL Arik Armstead.
Here are the @DignityHealth inactives for #BALvsSF.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Is there a competitive game brewing in Philadelphia?
The Giants stop the Eagles on third down and get the ball back down 10 points with 12:03 left in the third quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Saquon Barkley punches it in after the Eagles' fumble, and suddenly it's a 20-10 deficit.
Saquon walks into the end zone untouched
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/ZfS5iaqML7
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Big start to the second half for the Giants!
Boston Scott is hit by his own teammates and fumbles the opening kickoff and New York takes over near the end zone.
What a start to the 2nd half for the Giants!
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/BBgqLquaIL
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Eagles kick another field goal and take a 20-3 lead into the half.
Interesting sequence leading up to it: Jalen Hurts scrambled the previous play but didn't get out of bounds despite the Eagles having no timeouts. The Giants' Bobby Okereke bailed him out, though, by committing a delay of game penalty, holding onto the ball after what he might have thought was a fumble.
A Christmas gift of three extra points for the Eagles.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another view of the DeVonta Smith touchdown catch-and-run, featuring Olamide Zaccheaus blocking the heck out of people.
Olamide Zaccheaus was serving up some Christmas pancakes on DeVonta Smith's TD 🥞
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/Bocr7Jg2oY
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jalen Hurts. DeVonta Smith. Six for the Eagles.
Philadelphia extends its lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter.
Hurts and Smith puts the Eagles up two scores ‼️
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/Iie4TCe9SA
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jalen Hurts now owns the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.
His first quarter touchdown was his 15th this year, breaking a tie with Cam Newton (2011).
Breed. Of. 1.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/b0HLzIfZJd
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles stall out in goal-to-go and Jake Elliott boots a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-3.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
That's the end of the first quarter, Eagles on top of the Giants 7-3.
D'Andre Swift thought he reversed field and scored a second touchdown for Philadelphia, but his knee was ruled to have been down during the play.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Incredible play by Jalen Hurts to track down a bad snap and hit Grant Calcaterra for a first down!
That's Calcaterra's first catch of the season.
Bad snap but Hurts recovered and still completed the pass! 😱
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/Tyl56YmjV6
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Mason Crosby signed with the Giants on Saturday. Mason Crosby kicked his first field goal for the Giants on Monday, from 52 yards out to cut the Eagles' lead to 7-3.
Mason Crosby connects on a 52-yard FG just a few days after signing with the Giants 🙌
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/SKfp3dz55b
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
The brotherly shove gets it done. Eagles up 7-0 early after a big punt return sets them up in the red zone.
A special holiday edition of the Brotherly Shove 🎄
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/YW8xYFwaRp
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
A 54-yard punt return by Britain Covey has the Eagles in business on their first drive. Philadelphia's first drive starts at the New York 13-yard line.
Britain Covey is so dangerous as a punt returner
📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX
pic.twitter.com/PCveiMhTwq
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
Three-and-out for the Giants on their first possession.
- Jason Owens
The Eagles will kick off to start the game after winning the toss. The Giants have the ball first.
- Jason Owens
Eagles vs. Giants is up next.
Christmas Cutlets 🤌
📺: #NYGvsPHI -- 4:30pm ET on FOX
pic.twitter.com/ZELMqDrh2I
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
And that's the game. The Raiders run out the clock and hold on for a stunning 20-14 upset of the Raiders. Kansas City is still in control of the AFC West at 9-6, two games ahead of the second place Denver Broncos (7-8). But there's reason for worry in Kansas City.
- Jason Owens
Zamir White put the game to bed for the Raiders. Two big runs (43 and 15 yards) has Las Vegas in the red zone with 2:00 remaining. The Chiefs are out of timeouts. The Raiders can run out the clock from here. What an upset.
That stiff arm 😳
Zamir White running angry
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS/NICK
pic.twitter.com/sXo39Ot9to
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
Big score for the Chiefs. Kansas City within one score late after Patrick Mahomes finds Justin Watson in the end zone. Raiders lead, 20-14 with 2:42 remaining. Chiefs have two timeouts remaining.
Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson to make it a one possession game vs. the Raiders 👀
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ZFOwgglT7j
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
The Chiefs don't capitalize on the interception being overturned. The Raiders hold on fourth down in the red zone have a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Chiefs are gonna need to catch some big breaks to avoid the Christmas upset at home.
Nate Hobbs breaks it up in the end zone to force a turnover on downs
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS/NICK
pic.twitter.com/ccQH3VSLQh
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Jason Owens
Mahomes almost threw another interception. Got overturned as incomplete on replay review. Big break for the Chiefs. Raiders lead, 20-7 early in the fourth.
#Raiders pick was overturned. Do you agree?pic.twitter.com/gbrANGGW7H https://t.co/w6oPfS7yRA
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
It's giving... Festive@fanduel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tXr1UVi3jq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
GIANTS INACTIVES
WR Parris Campbell
S Gervarrius Owens
OLB Boogie Basham
OLB Benton Whitley
C Sean Harlow
TE Lawrence Cager
NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches pic.twitter.com/vrj9EpGtL6
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 25, 2023
Today's inactives #NYGvsPHI pic.twitter.com/8IG48he9Wf
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
They got Big Red by the claw 😭
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/jylIgduPIY
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
Voting is open for the Nickmas NVP!
Get your votes in now at https://t.co/I3Hxt5C9BQ!
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/LJ4u2YW78w
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
Mahomes shakes a couple defenders and throws for the first down 🎯
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS/NICK
pic.twitter.com/REn036JxtR
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
With his three catches today, Rashee Rice now holds the Chiefs franchise record for receptions by a rookie (71).
The previous mark was held by Dwayne Bowe (2007). pic.twitter.com/FUMNif19i0
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
Two TDs in seven seconds from the @Raiders defense!
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS/NICK
pic.twitter.com/pGEBfj4s9g
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
The Raiders are unstoppable (on defense)!!!
JACK JONES. PICK 6!!!!!#LVvsKC | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/bbgBQLORn6
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
Well that was quick. The Raiders defense answers back with everyone's favorite: BIG MAN TD!!!
BIG MAN TUDDY!!!!#LVvsKC | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/JZ9ma56Pyc
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
We finally have a touchdown!
The only thing that could make this @Chiefs touchdown cooler?
SLIME.
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/are9mp7To3
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
Stunt on 'em, Santa
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/nLU4bKcOvA
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
WE'VE GOT...
SLIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMMEEEEEE 🗣️
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/0e2D1djbUD
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
A cozy Christmas for Jalen Hurts 🎄
📺: #NYGvsPHI -- 4:30pm ET on FOX
pic.twitter.com/3nw1rrf6BD
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
S Mike Edwards is questionable to return with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BMWLAkRQAc
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher
Raise your hand if you think the NFL should use a candy cane pattern for the first down line every Christmas from now on.
Pretty nasty route from the Snow Balls there. 🤧
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/qtRTu7PY3J
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
Don't forget today's game is also on Nickelodon, if you'd like to see all the players get drenched with (virtual) slime!
Those poor fans getting drenched in slime on Christmas 😭
📺: #LVvsKC on Nickelodeon
pic.twitter.com/fbKOKkVRQx
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
Good start to Chris Jones' Christmas 🎄
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS/NICK
pic.twitter.com/OTC7g2x5Sj
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023
- Liz Roscher