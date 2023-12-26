NFL Christmas Day: 49ers, Ravens cap holiday slate with heavyweight showdown; highlights, score, updates

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face their toughest test of the season against the 49ers. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images) (Loren Elliott via Getty Images)

Regular-season matchups don’t get much bigger than this. A potential Super Bowl preview pits the AFC-best Baltimore Ravens against the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers. Both teams sit atop their conference standings and will look to maintain control of their paths to a No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Christmas night capper has high stakes for the MVP race as well with not two, but three legitimate MVP candidates. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are busy making each other’s public MVP case. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is looking to zero in on a second career MVP trophy. Monday’s result will go a long way in determining who wins the hardware

