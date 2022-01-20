Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage less than $1,000

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested for misdemeanor property damage on Wednesday night, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking documents.

Gay's agents said in a statement to KMBC News 9 that Gay did break a few items at his childrens' mother's home, including a vacuum, and it "should be resolved today with no further issue." He has not been charged in the incident.

Gay, 23, "unlawfully and knowingly" damaged property that in total cost less than $1,000, per the booking report. It consisted of a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame. His agents, Maxx Lepselter and Ryan Rubin, issued a statement to KMBC detailing the incident.

"Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved."

He was taken into police custody at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday and booked after midnight. It's a class B non-person misdemeanor and is considered a domestic violence offense on the booking documents because of his relation to the occupant of the home.

Gay is being held at the county jail and is scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, per KMBC News 9. A Chiefs spokesperson told KMBC there is no formal statement from the team, but "the club is aware of the incident."

The former Mississippi State linebacker was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 11 of the 12 games he played this season and had 48 tackles, two interceptions and a half sack. The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday night.