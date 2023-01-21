NFL changed its overtime rules starting in these playoffs. Here's how they work.

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The NFL, over the past several seasons, has refined its overtime rules and the latest tweak comes for the 2022 playoffs.

The rule was adopted in March 2022, and came in response to last year's instant classic in the divisional round between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, an eventual 42-36 Bills loss, Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen did not have the chance to possess the ball, despite a frenetic end to regulation in which both teams combined for 25 points inside the final two minutes of play.

The rule change, a modified version of the proposal set forth by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, was adopted at the 2022 annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Overtime in the regular season was not impacted.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's how the revised overtime rules for the 2022 playoffs will work.

How does overtime work in the NFL playoffs?

The format will be quite similar to what fans are accustomed to in the regular season, with two significant exceptions: both teams will have the chance to possess the ball and games cannot end in ties.

There will be a three-minute intermission after the end of regulation, leading to a mid-field coin toss exactly like the one at the start of games, in which the visiting team captain makes the call. The winning team can either choose to receive or kick the ball, opt to defend a certain goal post or defer the decision. Unlike the regular season, if the team that receives first scores a touchdown on its first possession, the game will continue and the second team will have the chance to possess the ball. If the game remains tied after the second team's possession ends, then sudden-death rules will apply, in which any score can win the game.

What happens if the game remains tied after one overtime period?

If the game is still tied at the end of the first overtime period, or if the second team's initial possession still has not concluded, the teams will play another period. Thereafter, play will continue until an eventual winner is determined, regardless of how many overtime periods are necessary.

In between each overtime period will be a two-minute intermission, though there will not be a halftime at the end of the second overtime period. The timing rules that apply to the second and fourth quarters of regular season games — such as two-minute warnings and clock stoppages when players run out of bounds — will also apply in the second and fourth overtime periods.

If there is no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, another coin toss will take place and play will resume.

Why did the NFL make the change?

The playoffs remain the showcase of the NFL season, and extending tied games so that both offenses can possess the ball is a calculated move that should only add intrigue and value for fans watching games.

Since 2010, when the NFL implemented its previous standard for playoff games, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on an opening-possession touchdown, and 10 of 12 have been won by the team that won the coin toss.

“That data was compelling to us and to the league,” Falcons president and chairman of the competition committee Rich McKay said in March 2022. "An amendment was added (to the original proposal by the Colts and Eagles) to not make a change in the regular season, but in the postseason, where our problem principally lies."

Contributing: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL overtime playoff rules were changed. Here's how they work now.

