NFL champs Chiefs reduce crowd capacity for home games due to COVID-19

Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to play NFL home games at a greatly reduced capacity in 2020, while also revealing enhanced health and safety protocols designed to minimise the risk of fans being exposed to coronavirus.

The Chiefs, who will kick off the NFL season against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, are set to limit attendance to approximately 22 percent capacity and will implement physical-distancing measures in seating areas as well as high-traffic areas.

Arrowhead Stadium has a listed capacity of 76,416. The plan will limit attendance to under 17,000 fans.

The revised safety protocols will require all staff members to go through a health screening, which includes a questionnaire and temperature check, upon entering the stadium.

Kansas City will also install hand sanitising stations throughout the stadium and will prohibit fans from using banknotes when making transactions. Parking must also be pre-paid before entering the stadium.

Fans will also be required to wear face coverings at all times, except for when eating or drinking. The Chiefs will provide commemorative masks to all patrons attending any of the first three home games.

"The club is introducing a number of changes to the fan experience as the safety of fans, vendors, staff, players and coaches is the utmost priority during this unprecedented NFL season," the team said in a statement.

The Chiefs will begin ticket sales for the first three home games on August 24, with season ticket holders owning first preference in order of tenure.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats and will be limited to six seats within the same pod.