Cam Newton updates health status after being placed on COVID-19/reserve list

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton updated his health status on Sunday with an Instagram post.

Newton was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday. The Patriots Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs was later postponed to Monday night.

Newton, who will not play in Week 4, wrote:

“I never will question God’s reasoning; just will always respond with, ‘Yes Lord.’ I appreciate all the love, support, and well wishes. I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!”

Players who are on the COVID-19/reserve list have not necessarily tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They can be placed on the list if they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Newton did not directly state in the post if he tested positive for the virus or if he’s simply referencing being placed on the list due to contact with someone who has tested positive. The Patriots and Chiefs both confirmed Saturday that they each had one player each who tested positive. They did not release names.

Their game has been rescheduled for Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET. It will only happen pending further results of COVID-19 testing for both teams. Thus far, tests on staff and players for both teams have come back negative.

