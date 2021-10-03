Buccaneers expected to start newly signed CB Richard Sherman vs. Patriots

Cornerback Richard Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just four days ago, but the coaching staff is apparently feeling very confident in him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sherman is expected to start when the Bucs take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman, who only signed on Wednesday, is expected to start tonight vs. the #Patriots, sources say. Sherman picked up the defense faster than expected, and with some injuries at CB, he's slated to step right in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

There were signs a few days ago that head coach Bruce Arians would probably be giving Sherman at least some playing time. After just a handful of practices, Arians announced that Sherman would be active for Sunday night's game.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians said newly signed FA CB Richard Sherman will be active on Sunday. Sounds like he had a good week of practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

He definitely had a good week of practice. Rapoport reported that Sherman picked up the defense quicker than anticipated. He has also been a good influence during practice, according to his teammates.

Via ESPN:

"He was teaching us things, some pointers," safety Jordan Whitehead said. "From the walk-throughs, he was teaching and asking us questions and giving us hints so it's good to have him out there. ... We told him, 'We're all young. We kinda need that leader.' He came in today and he started giving us lots of tips, he was talking ball with us. He fits right in. It's like he's been here for a while."

Sherman, 33, spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, and the last three with the San Francisco 49ers. He was arrested over the summer for an alleged altercation with his in-laws, and pleaded guilty to five charges (one of which has been dropped). He told ESPN that the incident has led to positive changes in his life.

"It led to some really positive changes — some help, some therapies, some tools that I didn't have before — to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind," he said. "You never have time to address them. It's not the right moment. It's not the right place in your life to deal with these emotions and feelings."