'I played like s***': Baker Mayfield explains media blackout after win vs. Lions

Famously honest Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did something uncharacteristic on Sunday: he declined to speak with the media following the Browns' 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. It was the first time in his NFL career that he skipped the customary postgame media availability.

Mayfield did end up speaking to the media on Monday and explained why he decided to skip his media obligations. And because he's Baker Mayfield, he pulled absolutely no punches.

"I was frustrated among other things," Mayfield said via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. "I've never dodged any questions or hid. Just frustrated. Decided it was best to wait.

"I'd be the first to tell you I played like s***. It's not about accountability. I don't owe you guys any of that. It's my teammates."

It's hard to blame Mayfield for being frustrated. For the second straight game he played less-than-inspiring football, completing 15 of 29 pass attempts for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's win against the Lions. He was so miffed with himself that he walked off immediately after the game and didn't celebrate with his teammates on the field.

Mayfield's teammate, JC Tretter, said he didn't mind Baker heading into the locker room, and he understands why he walked off the field.

JC Tretter said Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates in the locker room.



“I take nothing from Baker heading into the locker room. We’re all human and we get frustrated.” #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 22, 2021

Tretter also gave Mayfield a lot of credit for playing through multiple injuries.

#Browns JC Tretter on Baker Mayfield playing through injury: "Baker's fighting hard for us right now and we really appreciate that." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 22, 2021

JC Tretter on Baker Mayfield: “We know he’s got our back and we’ve got his back… We know what he’s dealing with.



We want him out there with us.” #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 22, 2021

Mayfield responds to booing fans

While the Browns came away with a win on Sunday, it wasn't easy. They scored just 13 points against the 0-9-1 Lions, and allowed the Lions to score 10 against them. The home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium was not happy with the Browns, and let them know it in the traditional way: booing.

Mayfield was asked about being booed by the hometown fans, and he went after them.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on fans booing yesterday: "Those are probably the same fans that won't be quiet when we're on offense trying to operate, so don't really care." — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 22, 2021

Fans are quick to forgive a winning QB. Unfortunately, the Browns don't have it easy for the rest of the season. In the coming weeks, they play the Baltimore Ravens (twice), Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals.