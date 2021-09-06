NFL BIOSCIENCES: ANALYST COVERAGE LAUNCHED WITH INVEST SECURITIES

Recommendation: BUY

Target share price: €4.90

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is today announcing the start of NFL Biosciences’ analyst coverage by Invest Securities, an independent financial services provider whose research activities are carried out by 12 professionals covering more than 120 companies in diverse sectors.

The coverage of NFL Biosciences follows the research agreement set up after its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris in June 2021. This analysis was carried out by Thibaut Voglimacci Stephanopoli, a specialist Health and MedTech stock analyst.

Available on NFL Biosciences’ website (“Investors” section), the analysis recommends buying the NFL Biosciences share, with a target share price of €4.90.

Closing share price prior to publication: €3.59

About de NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.

Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.

Learn more at http://www.nflbiosciences.com



NFL Biosciences’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris. (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL)

Contacts

Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 (0)4 11 93 76 67

Agence Calyptus – nflbio@calyptus.net - +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

