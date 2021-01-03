Bills throttle Dolphins, 56-26, on Josh Allen's franchise-record day to clinch No. 2 seed

The Buffalo Bills are rolling into the playoffs on a high note.

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns, Isaiah McKenzie scored three times and Josh Norman had a pick-six in the Bills’ 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Buffalo (13-3) poured it on after the Dolphins scored the opening points with a field goal. The victory locked Buffalo in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll host up to two playoff playoff games and up to 6,700 fans will be allowed at the stadium beginning next week.

With the Dolphins loss, the Tennessee Titans clinched a playoff berth. The Titans and Indianapolis Colts are vying for the AFC South title in separate late afternoon games.

Allen sets Bills franchise record

Allen came into the regular season finale already holding the franchise record for passing touchdowns and completions in a season. He added to those marks on Sunday and set another.

The third-year quarterback passed Drew Bledsoe for the Bills’ single-season record for passing yards. He needed 39 yards and broke it in the second quarter, passing Bledsoe’s 4,359. He is the first player in league history to throw for at least 4,500 yards and 35 touchdown passes with five rushing touchdowns, per Bills PR.

Allen hit McKenzie for scores of 7 and 14 yards in the second quarter. A 32-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 1 minute on the clock gave the Bills a 28-6 lead at halftime.

He completed 18 of 25 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception before Matt Barkley took over late in the blowout.

Bills defense, special teams score

The Bills were clicking on every cylinder in the finale and scored in all three phases of the game. It was the first time the Bills scored on offense, defense and special teams since a Christmas Eve game in 2011.

McKenzie broke it open for the Bills with his third score at 5:22 of the second quarter. He returned a punt 84 yards for the touchdown to make it 21-3 and give Buffalo 21 answered points within seven minutes.

The Dolphins cut the lead out of halftime with a 1-yard touchdown by Myles Gaskin to cap a 75-yard drive. Norman shut down any idea of a comeback by intercepting Tua Tagovailoa and taking it back an easy 16 yards for the score. The Bills went up 35-13 and didn’t look back.

Tagovailoa completed 35 of 58 passes for 361 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Miami. Dean Marlowe had two of them, including one near the end zone that went through a Dolphins’ receivers outstretched hands. It was his first interception in his career.

Bills running back Antonio Williams also had a first, rushing for two touchdowns within two minutes of each other in his first career game. He had 10 carries for 51 yards.

Who do the Bills play in the playoffs?

The Bills are locked in to the No. 2 seed with the win. They’ll host the No. 7 seed in the first round of the expanded playoffs next weekend.

At the time of the Bills victory, that team is the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans and Colts are each playing in the late afternoon slot for the AFC South title. If the Colts win and the Titans lose or tie, the Colts jump into the No. 4 spot and the Titans will play the Bills instead.

The win by the Bills sets up a potential meeting with the Chiefs later in the bracket. The Chiefs won, 26-17, in Week 6 in Buffalo.

