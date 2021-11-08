Bills QB Josh Allen says he 'played like s***' in 9-6 loss to Jaguars

There were plenty of surprising NFL results on Sunday, but one of the most surprising was the Buffalo Bills losing 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags came into Week 9 with one win and a "how bad can it get?" storyline. They hadn't won a game in front of their home fans since Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Bills came in with a 5-2 record and a "can anyone knock them off their perch?" storyline.

By the end of the game, we all found out who could knock off the Bills: the Jaguars, apparently. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was pretty blunt about the loss after the game, especially regarding his own level of play.

"Credit to them, they came out, they wanted it more,” Allen said during his postgame videoconference. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Bit us in the butt. Played like s***, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

There was a Josh Allen who played up to his own expectations, but he wasn't on the Bills. Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen had himself A Day against his name twin on the Bills, tallying an interception, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

But for the Bills quarterback, it was a pretty awful day. He got intercepted twice, lost a fumble, and didn't throw a single touchdown.

Bills QB Josh Allen is now only the second QB in the Super Bowl era to win a game as a at least a 15-point underdog and lose a game as at least a 15-point favorite, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Joe Namath was the first — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 8, 2021

That's probably not the kind of history Allen wants to be making. But if had to, there are worse quarterbacks to share it with than Joe Namath.