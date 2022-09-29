NFL betting: Thursday's game between Dolphins and Bengals among notable line movement in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins head to Cincinnati to meet the Bengals. The market has been moving the betting line on that game ahead of kickoff, but it's not the only game that has seen some notable movement. Let's take a look at how some lines across the league have moved since they were first released on Sunday night.

Bengals now favored by over a field goal

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 to open their season. They have outright victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills as a betting underdog. The Dolphins are one of just two 3-0 teams in the league as we enter Week 4. Despite that, they're an underdog on Thursday night and the market has been moving against them all week.

Miami originally opened as a 2-point road underdog against the Bengals. However, as the week has progressed, the market has been moving in one direction. Currently, Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite at home. The line has gotten as high as four points earlier this week, but has bounced back down a little.

This is not an ideal spot for the Dolphins. They've played back-to-back thrillers against the Ravens and Bills. Last week's game against Buffalo was played in 90-degree heat and came down to the wire. Of course, there's also the fact that Tua Tagovailoa is banged up, though he's expected to play. On top of all of that, their week's schedule was a bit wonky due to the hurricane in Florida.

Cincinnati got their first win of the season last week against the New York Jets. This week, they have a chance to get to 2-2. That makes a world of difference compared to 1-3. The Bengals have the advantage this week in terms of situation, and the market realizes that.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have seen the market move in their favor ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Is there worry with the Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers were a popular hyped team this offseason for many, including myself. They started the season with a win over the Raiders then followed that up with a close loss against the Chiefs. Those two results weren't worrying. However, things have not been good since then.

Justin Herbert fractured his rib cartilage late in the game against the Chiefs. He played through the pain last week, but it was obvious it impacted him as the Chargers were non-competitive in a 38-10 loss to the Jaguars. I'm sure Herbert will continue to play, but how much of an impact will it have on his performance? And how long will we see a downgraded version of Herbert?

Herbert isn't the only key Chargers player dealing with injury. Keenan Allen hasn't played since Week 1, though it appears he's on track to return this week. However, two other extremely important members of the team are out long term with injuries. Rashawn Slater is out for the season after tearing his bicep. Joey Bosa landed on IR after having surgery to repair a groin injury.

The Chargers opened the week as a 7-point road favorite against the winless Houston Texans. Quickly, that number moved. Los Angeles got down to as low as a 4.5-point favorite. Currently at BetMGM, the Chargers are 5-point favorites. The total for the game opened at 45.5-points, but has dropped to 44.

The vibes around the Chargers aren't great now. A lot of their most important players are either recovering from injury, playing injured or will miss multiple weeks due to injury. Can Los Angeles survive this stretch or will it be another promising season that fails to meet expectations? The market clearly isn't sold on Los Angeles right now.

Movement around the key number of three

If you trust the oddsmakers, expect a lot of close games and thrilling finishes this weekend. Of the 16 games on the Week 4 NFL slate, 12 of them have spreads of 3.5-points or lower. Let's take a look at how the market has moved around these toss-up games this week.