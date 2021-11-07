NFL betting: Someone wagers $650K on the Rams to beat the Titans on Sunday Night Football

There's a bettor out there really confident that the Los Angeles Rams are going to take care of a Tennessee Titans team without Derrick Henry.

A bettor at BetMGM has placed a $650,000 bet on the Rams to win the game. Since the bet is on the moneyline — the Rams just have to win straight up — the odds are at -325. If the Rams win the game, the bettor will net $200,000. If they lose, well, that money is gone.

🚨 MAJOR NFL WAGER 🚨



Someone at @BetMGM really likes the Rams.



They placed $650K on the Rams (-325) to beat the Titans. Could pay out $200K. 👀



So I gotta ask... good or bad bet? 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/yq7KPoiqn2 — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) November 7, 2021

The Rams are 7.5-point favorites to beat the Titans on Sunday Night Football. If you bet the Rams to win by more than seven points, you'd get odds of -110 and come close to doubling your money if they covered.

As of Friday, the Rams were getting two thirds of the bets against the spread and over 80% of the money wagered on the spread. The Rams were also getting nearly 80% of the money on the moneyline — a percentage that has surely gone up since that massive bet.