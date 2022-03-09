NFL betting: Russell Wilson's MVP odds get significantly better after Broncos trade

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
Russell Wilson’s MVP odds took a huge leap forward with his trade to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos acquired the former Seahawks QB for three players and five draft picks on Tuesday as it attempts to solve a quarterback problem that’s existed since Peyton Manning’s retirement.

If Wilson plays at the level he’s established throughout his 10-year career, the QB conundrum will be more than solved. The Broncos could be a Super Bowl contender. And Wilson could be a significant candidate for NFL MVP.

Wilson was +3000 to win the 2022 MVP at BetMGM ahead of Tuesday’s trade. Now that he’s a member of the Broncos, his odds are down to +1400. Only four players have better odds to win MVP.

Wilson’s MVP odds leap also makes it clear that the path for most valuable player runs through the AFC West. Three of the top six favorites to win the award now reside in the division.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is tied with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as the favorite at +700. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is at +900 while Bengals QB Joe Burrow is at +1200.

Right behind Burrow are Wilson and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

We also can’t forget Derek Carr, the fourth QB in the AFC West. The Raiders QB is at +4000 to win MVP. His odds seem sky-high compared to every other QB in the division but they’re better than the odds of players like Packers WR Davante Adams, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. Carr is also tied with Jalen Hurts and Deebo Samuel for the 14th-best odds on the board.

Here’s a look at the top 10 favorites for the NFL MVP after the Wilson trade.

2022 MVP favorites

  • Patrick Mahomes (+700)

  • Aaron Rodgers (+700)

  • Josh Allen (+900)

  • Joe Burrow (+1200)

  • Justin Herbert (+1400)

  • Russell Wilson (+1400)

  • Matthew Stafford (+1500)

  • Derrick Henry (+1800)

  • Dak Prescott (+2200)

  • Lamar Jackson (+2200)

Most-bet players

  • Josh Allen (+900) [17.1% of tickets]

  • Russell Wilson (+1400) [9.8%]

  • Trey Lance (+6600) [8.1%]

  • Justin Herbert (+1400) [7.6%]

  • Dak Prescott (+2200) [6.5%]

  • Joe Burrow (+1200) [6.3%]

  • Patrick Mahomes (+700) [6.3%]

  • Deshaun Watson (+8000) [4.6%]

  • Trevor Lawrence (+10000) [3.4%]

  • Aaron Rodgers (+700) [3.1%]

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Santa Clara, CA. The Seahawks won 28-21. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
New Broncos QB Russell Wilson's NFL MVP odds are down to +1400. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
