NFL betting recap: Atlanta Falcons are the only team left that's perfect against the spread

Pete Truszkowski
·6 min read

Entering Week 4 of the NFL season, the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons were the only three teams with a perfect 3-0 record against the spread. With Week 4 set to wrap up on Monday night, we're down to just one perfect team remaining.

The Dolphins lost by 12 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, and in the process failed to cover as a 3.5-point road underdog. Detroit entered their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks banged up. DeAndre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark all missed the game. However, the Lions still entered the game as 3.5-point home favorites. Seattle ended up winning the wild game outright by a score of 48-45.

Atlanta opened the week as a 3-point home underdog against the Cleveland Browns. By kickoff, that line was down to just 1-point despite the fact that 71% of bets and 85% of the money was backing the Browns. The suspicious line movement and betting splits ended up being foreshadowing.

The Falcons came out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, powered by a Cordarrelle Patterson rushing touchdown. However, the Browns evened the score at 10 before halftime thanks to a Jacoby Brissett rushing touchdown and Cade York field goal.

Nick Chubb gave the Browns a 20-17 lead with under 10 minutes left, scoring on the ground from 28 yards out. The Falcons answered with a Younghoe Koo field goal on their next drive to tie the game. The Falcons forced a Browns punt with under four minutes left to give themselves a chance to go down the field and take a lead.

The Falcons did just that. The big play was a 42-yard completion to Olamide Zaccheaus that then had 15-yards added on thanks to a facemask penalty.

The drive resulted in a successful 45-yard kick from Koo to give the Falcons a 23-20 lead with 2:33 remaining. Cleveland had the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead. However, the defense bowed up for the Fslcons. With the Browns on the Falcons side of the field and already in borderline field goal range, Grady Jarrett came up with a big sack. Then, on 3rd-and-23, Dee Alford stepped in front of David Bell to secure a game winning interception.

The Falcons are just 2-2 on the season overall, but they've been a lot more competitive than many expected entering the season. That's backed up by their perfect 4-0 record against the spread. They almost beat New Orleans in Week 1, blowing a massive lead. In Week 2, they gave the Rams a scare. Now, they've won outright in back-to-back weeks as a short underdog.

The Falcons will look to continue their perfect season against the spread next week against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently, Atlanta is an 8-point underdog at BetMGM.

Underdogs continue sizzling start to the season

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, underdogs went 28-18-2 against the spread. That's a cover rate of nearly 61%. The hot start for underdogs has continued into Week 4, as underdogs have gone 9-6 against the spread, with six of those underdogs winning their game outright.

The most impressive performance by an underdog probably came on Sunday night, where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from wire-to-wire. Sure, the Chiefs got some fortunate field position when the Buccaneers fumbled the opening kickoff and then Tom Brady fumbled at his own 20-yard line later in the first half. But the game never was particularly close. Patrick Mahomes is now 7-0-1 as a betting underdog in his career.

Elsewhere, Zach Wilson returned for the Jets and led two fourth quarter touchdown drives to get them an outright victory as a 3.5-point underdog in Pittsburgh. Breece Hall extended the ball over the plane of the goal line with under 20 seconds left to put the Jets up for good. For the Steelers, Kenny Pickett was inserted into the game, replacing Mitch Trubisky. Pickett threw three interceptions in his NFL debut. Two of those interceptions bounced off the hands of Steelers' receivers.

The Titans went on the road and beat the Indianapolis Colts as 4-point underdog as Derrick Henry looked like his old self, running for 114 yards. Ryan Tannehill was extremely efficient, throwing just four incompletions. Elsewhere, the Arizona Cardinals went on the road and beat the Carolina Panthers as a 1-point underdog. Baker Mayfield has not eclipsed 200 passing yards since Week 1 and the Panthers' faithful were letting him hear it. Kyler Murray improves to 3-0 against his former Oklahoma teammate in the NFL.

As mentioned earlier, the Falcons and Seahawks also won outright as underdogs. Three teams covered the spread as an underdog but failed to win outright. New Orleans covered as a 4-point underdog against the Vikings in London and almost sent the game to overtime, but Will Lutz double-doinked a 61-yard field goal as time expired. The Baltimore Ravens covered as a 3.5-point home underdog against the Buffalo Bills, but lost the game, 23-20. The Ravens had a 20-3 lead late in the first half. Elsewhere, the New England Patriots covered as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers despite having to play third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe for most of the game. The Packers won with a field goal in overtime.

Can over bettors have their first winning week?

The first three weeks of the NFL season saw 29 unders and just 19 overs as scoring hasn't been there at the rate many anticipated. As we've seen more and more teams use the first few weeks of the regular season as an extension of the preseason, some of the football has been sloppy.

So far in Week 4, over bettors are 8-7. That's nothing to write home about, but if Monday night's game between the 49ers and Rams goes over the total of 42.5-points, it'll be the first time this season over bettors have a winning week.

The league's best over team is the Detroit Lions. All four of their games have gone over the total, including their 48-45 loss on Sunday. The game finished with 93 points, sailing way over the pregame total of 48.5 points. Overall, Lions games are averaging over 70 points per game this season. No game has finished with less than 52 points. Three of them have gone over 60 points.

On the other side of the equation, Indianapolis and Cincinnati are 4-0 to the under this season. San Francisco has a chance to join that group on Monday night. If they do, over bettors will have to wait at least another week for their first winning week.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) celebrates with the crowd the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 02, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Atlanta Falcons are the NFL's lone perfect team against the spread. (John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and