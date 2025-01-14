NFL betting: Ravens are road favorites against Bills after surge of early money

A big push of early money has made the Baltimore Ravens the favorite against the Buffalo Bills ahead of their divisional round matchup in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Buffalo opened as 1.5-point favorite but the line quickly flipped toward the Ravens after the Bills’ victory over Denver on Sunday. Over 70% of the money bet against the spread at BetMGM is on the Ravens.

If the Ravens stay as favorites through the week and at kickoff, it’ll be the first time Buffalo has been a home underdog in playoff history dating back to 1970, according to ESPN Bet. The Bills were favorites at home a season ago when they lost to the Chiefs in the same round.

The Ravens have already beaten the Bills this season. Buffalo lost 35-10 at Baltimore in Week 4 as the Ravens rushed for 271 yards on the Bills defense. That was the first of back-to-back losses for the Bills, who went on to win 10 of 11 games with their starters before losing in Week 18 to the Patriots with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already locked up.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win his third NFL MVP award ahead of Bills QB Josh Allen. Jackson was named a first-team All-Pro selection ahead of Allen last week. The same voters who vote for All-Pro teams vote on the league's MVP.

Bettors are also liking the under in Sunday's game. The total hasn’t moved from 51.5, but 70% of the money is on the under.

The only underdog in the divisional round getting a majority of the money so far is the Rams, though that could change quickly. Los Angeles beat Minnesota on Monday night to advance to the divisional round and is a 6-point underdog against the Eagles on Sunday. Two-thirds of the early money is on the Rams to cover that spread.

Favorites went 3-3 straight up and against the spread in the wild-card round. The Chargers lost as a road favorite to the Houston Texans, and the Vikings were favorites against the Rams. The only home favorite to lose was the Buccaneers, as they fell to the Commanders on a last-second field goal.