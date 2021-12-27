NFL betting, odds: First look at Week 17 games, with Cowboys hosting Cardinals

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys looked like they might be the best team in football.

It wasn't long ago that the Arizona Cardinals looked like the NFL's best team. That has changed a lot after three straight Cardinals losses. The Los Angeles Rams are now in a spot to win the NFC West. It's possible we could get a Cardinals at Cowboys wild-card game. They face off in one of the highlight games of Week 17, and the Cowboys are unsurprisingly favored.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off an impressive win over Washington. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here is the first look at the Week 17 lines, with the spreads from BetMGM:

The Bills are in the driver's seat for the AFC East title. They just need to beat the Falcons and Jets at home in their final two games to clinch the division, so don't expect a letdown here.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6)

This is a battle between two bad football teams. It says something about the Giants are that they're getting nearly a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are coming off a huge win. It would normally be surprising to see them getting more than a field goal at home, but the Chiefs are back and oddsmakers are going to make bettors pay to back them.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

The Dolphins play Monday night. If they win they'll be right in the middle of the AFC wild-card race, which would make this an interesting matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)

The Colts might be one of the best teams in football. Their win at Arizona on Saturday was impressive. It's not that surprising to see them laying more than a touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (-15.5)

The Jaguars will be happy when the season ends, and it's likely Trevor Lawrence has another rough day against a Bill Belichick defense.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7)

The Saints play on Monday night, and presumably they'll get Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian off the COVID-19 list before next week. The Panthers are stumbling to the finish of what was once a promising season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5) at New York Jets

The Buccaneers didn't miss Chris Godwin, Mike Evans or Leonard Fournette in Week 16. Don't expect them to push any injured players back into the lineup against the woeful Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Washington Football Team

WFT is coming off one ugly night in a blowout loss to the Cowboys. Their playoff hopes are all but done, but the Eagles are in good shape for the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They need this win though.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6)

The Broncos played without Teddy Bridgewater in Week 16, and the offense was awful against the Raiders. The Chargers were awful period in a shocking loss to the Texans.

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (-15.5)

The Texans beat the Chargers last week and have generally looked better since rookie quarterback Davis Mills got another shot. They're still getting more than two touchdowns against a 49ers team that can't afford another loss after dropping one last week to the Titans.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5)

Recency bias will be strong. The Cardinals lost their third straight, continuing a troubling late-season fade for a second straight season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys looked incredible blowing out Washington on Sunday night.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5)

The Lions competed hard even with Tim Boyle at quarterback. They have been pretty good against the spread this season. The Seahawks are just playing out the string on the first losing season of the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' season is falling apart fast. We'll see which players they get back from injury and the COVID list, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, who missed Week 16.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-7)

The Packers are cruising to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Vikings beat the Packers earlier this season, but it'll be a lot tougher at Lambeau Field.

Cleveland Browns (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns had another tough loss in Week 16, but still are alive for the AFC North title. The Steelers' playoff hopes are mostly dead, and really would be finished if they don't win this Monday night game.