NFL betting, odds: Dolphins, Raiders highlight Week 16 contest picks

Pamela Maldonado
·Betting analyst
·4 min read

I’m in a NFL contest submitting five ATS picks each week. Last week finished 2-2-1, but Week 16 offers loads of intriguing matchups. Backing the Lions in the last few weeks has been money. However, I decided to pass on Detroit this week because not only has the market caught up (Lions are 2.5-point road favorites), but now Detroit is in a ‘prove it to me’ situation. I know the offense is good. The betting market knows the Lions' offense is good. The defense looks improved, however, if Detroit beats the Panthers by a solid margin, and I’ll have confidence to back Detroit hopefully in the postseason.

The lines are set spreads released each Wednesday and selections are submitted Friday night. Here are my five ATS contest picks for Week 16 in the NFL:

Giants +4 at Vikings

There are wagers you make on a team. Then there are wagers you make against a team. This is a fade against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' defense. Here is my full reasoning:

Bears +8.5 vs. Bills

Chicago will be home to one of the rough weather games of Week 16 with 25 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 35 mph expected. Of course, this could change by kickoff, so keep an eye out. Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been stellar when he's played lately. Fields is a playmaker and a star with legs. There are plays he’s making on the ground that no other quarterback in the league can make. Since playing Miami in Week 9 and rushing for 178 yards in a 35-32 loss, Fields has rushed for at least 71 yards in five straight games.

Between Fields, RB David Montgomery and RB Khalil Herbert, who's now off IR, that’s a solid trio of backs that can produce enough to keep Josh Allen off the field and keep things interesting. Buffalo’s defense just allowed Miami to rush for nearly 200 yards on 7.5 yards per carry. The Dolphins are bottom five in the league in rushing but had a field day against the Bills. Since beating Green Bay in Week 8, the Bills are 1-6 ATS when favorites of at least six points.

Bengals -3 at Patriots

I’m not about to fade a Bengals team that has covered six straight. Cincinnati's offense is in sync. Since Week 7, the Bengals are scoring a touchdown at the third-highest rate in the league, while converting red-zone possessions into touchdowns at the fourth-best rate.

The Patriots, on the other hand, are 32nd in red-zone touchdown rate allowed. What makes this game interesting, however, is this is Joe Burrow’s first game against a Bill Belichick defense. But it is a susceptible defense. In three losses in the last four weeks, the Patriots have allowed eight total passing touchdowns between Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen and Derek Carr, with New England losing each contest by at least six points. The Pats have punted on 51% of drives, which is the highest rate in the league. Good luck keeping up because the Pats can’t contain Burrow for four quarters.

Raiders +2.5 at Steelers

Derek Carr has had three straight games completing 55% of his passes or less. However, Carr does have five touchdown passes in that span. Pittsburgh’s defense — despite facing quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Tyler Huntley and Sam Darnold — is still 30th for touchdown rate allowed to opposing passers.

Against Burrow, the Steelers allowed 9.1 yards per pass attempt, giving up four touchdown passes. If weather does come into play with wind, then RB Josh Jacobs could have a day. He’s been a rushing machine for the Raiders, gaining at least 93 yards in five games straight, including 109 against a solid Broncos defense in Week 11.

Dolphins -4 vs. Packers

Miami is back home after three straight road games with a rest advantage over the Packers. The Dolphins, do a better job of slowing down offenses when playing in Miami. Home field is losing its Impact in the NFL, however, it still holds some significance for the Dolphins, who are 4-2 ATS at home and 3-5 ATS when traveling.

If I back an underdog, it’s because I believe it can win outright. The Green Bay Packers are 1-5 against teams with a winning record. The last time the Packers played a passing offense as potent as the Dolphins', it was in Week 8, a 27-17 loss to the Bills. Before that it was in a 23-7 loss to the Vikings in Week 1. There have been two games this season in which the Dolphins have rushed exceedingly well, considering they are 27th in rushing yards. In Week 10, the Dolphins rushed for 195 yards against the Browns, and just last week, they rushed for 188 yards against the Bills. Miami should do more of that to a Packers team that gave up 363 yards on the ground to the Eagles in Week 12. Miami should find its groove again at home.

