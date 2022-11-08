NFL betting, odds: A midseason look at the end of season awards

Pete Truszkowski
·7 min read

Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, which means we have officially reached the midway point of the regular season. It has been a truly bizarre first half. Scoring is way down and underdogs are cashing for bettors at a high rate. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all below .500. Teams like the New York Jets, New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks all have six wins already.

Half a season is plenty of time for things to change, but it's also a good time to pause and take a look at the landscape around the league. Most awards still seem pretty wide open. What does the betting market say about the end of season awards with the league at its halfway point?

MVP

Josh Allen was the preseason favorite to win NFL MVP, and as recently as last week, it looked like he was on a path to pull away from the field. However, after a subpar performance in a loss to the Jets this past weekend, he's been pulled back to the pack. Allen was +110 to win NFL MVP a week ago. As of Tuesday, he's no longer the betting favorite. Here are the current MVP odds for the top five favorites at BetMGM:

Mahomes takes over as the betting favorite after he willed the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. Hurts' Eagles are undefeated. Those two along with Allen seem to have separated themselves from the field and are all viewed as relatively equals in terms of probability of winning MVP.

Lamar Jackson had another impressive performance in a road victory on Monday night. The biggest mover of the week is Tua Tagovailoa, who was 80-to-1 to win the award last week.

A look back at preseason betting will show that Russell Wilson was the second most popular MVP bet at 14-to-1. Wilson is now 500-to-1. Tom Brady (then +800, now 125-to-1) and Kyler Murray (then 22-to-1, now 150-to-1) were also popular bets.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jalen Hurts remains the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, but he's hanging on by a string. The field is pretty wide open, with 12 players having odds of 25-to-1 or better:

Hurts and Tyreek Hill have pulled slightly ahead of the competition. Hill was +800 to win the award entering this past weekend. I'm not sure if it was his 7-143-1 performance on Sunday or my article from last week that moved the odds in his favor so much over the last week. He's on a record setting pace.

Defensive Player of the Year

While most awards are still pretty wide open according to the oddsmakers, Defensive Player of the Year isn't viewed as one of them. Micah Parsons is a prohibitive -250 favorite to win the award at BetMGM.

Parsons has the exposure in Dallas and he's delivered with 20 pressures, 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles so far. He's a disturbance in every game he plays. He finished second in voting last year and he looks like a good bet to win it this year, though the price isn't very appealing.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stretches against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Micah Parsons is a massive favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

The market for offensive rookie of the year has been all over the place since the preseason. Names like Romeo Doubs, George Pickens and Skyy Moore had preseason hype. Jahan Dotson was the favorite after Week 1, but he hasn't done much since. Breece Hall looked like he was going to run away with the award before he tore his ACL. Doubs is out long-term now. Other popular bets like Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams have barely played (not at all in Williams' case) due to injury. Put that all in the wash, and these are the current top five favorites at BetMGM:

  • Kenneth Walker (+100)

  • Dameon Pierce (+175)

  • Chris Olave (+700)

  • Garrett Wilson (20-to-1)

  • Brian Robinson (28-to-1)

It's basically a two-horse race according to the oddsmakers, and to me, it feels like a last chance to bet Kenneth Walker at plus-money. Walker finally took over the backfield when Rashaad Penny went down and he's been tremendous. Pierce has been solid, but he plays on a bad team and won't get the attention down the stretch that Walker will get as the Seahawks play meaningful games.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Last season, Micah Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year and came in second place in Defensive Player of the Year. It was a rare accomplishment as it's not often a rookie comes in and is already one of the best players in the league. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is an even-money favorite to win defensive rookie of the year, and it's not too early to say he's one of the best cornerbacks in football.

  • Ahmad Gardner (+100)

  • Tariq Woolen (+250)

  • Aidan Hutchinson (11-to-1)

  • Devin Lloyd (16-to-1)

  • Jalen Pitre (18-to-1)

  • Jack Jones (18-to-1)

Woolen is having a tremendous season for the Seahawks and has four interceptions compared to just two for Gardner. However, Gardner has been better at limiting yards per target and reception. Gardner has not allowed a touchdown in coverage yet this season. I don't think Woolen is a terrible bet, but it feels like Gardner has the momentum here.

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley had a massive performance in Week 1 and immediately became a sizable favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year. He held that position for most of the year until just last week, when he was passed by Geno Smith. There's only six players with better than 100-to-1 odds:

  • Geno Smith (-135)

  • Saquon Barkley (+140)

  • Christian McCaffrey (11-to-1)

  • Derrick Henry (14-to-1)

  • Nick Gates (18-to-1)

  • Travis Etienne (25-to-1)

At this point, it's hard to deny Geno this award. Smith hasn't been a starting quarterback in this league for nearly a decade, when he was ruled a bust after struggling for the Jets. Now after years of sitting behind Russell Wilson, he becomes the starting quarterback and completes 73% of his passes while looking infinitely better than Wilson looks in Denver.

Coach of the Year

Coach of the Year is a narrative-driven award in every sport. Often times, it's given to the coach of a team that people expected to be bad but actually isn't bad. Sometimes, it's given to a first year coach who oversees a significant turnaround. Nick Sirriani doesn't fit in those buckets, but he's still a significant betting favorite to win the award. Perhaps that leaves some value with some other names on this list:

  • Nick Sirriani (-130)

  • Kevin O'Connell (+700)

  • Pete Carroll (+700)

  • Brian Daboll (+800)

  • Robert Saleh (+900)

  • Mike McDaniel (12-to-1)

O'Connell and McDaniel are both in their first years and their teams are thriving. Carroll, Daboll and Saleh oversee the three most surprising teams in football. Of course, Sirianni is a big favorite for a reason. However, if the Eagles lose a couple games, does that open the door for someone else?

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • For Canada's Shy Day-Wilson, success with Duke basketball is just the beginning

    The arrow is pointing up for Canada's Shy Day-Wilson. She was named her conference's freshman of the year while playing for the esteemed Duke basketball program last year. The Toronto native then starred at an international U-23 tournament in her hometown over the summer, helping Canada roll to gold. At five-foot-six and often overlooked — metaphorically and literally — it was, by all accounts, a monumental season for Day-Wilson. Yet Duke head coach Kara Lawson said her Canadian starting point g

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like