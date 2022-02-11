NFL betting: Joe Burrow is money in big games

Is there such a thing as a "big-game player" in sports? Most would say that there is. Clutch is definitely a personality trait of an athlete, no matter what the stats say. Joe Burrow certainly has that clutch gene.

Over the course of his career, Burrow has proven that time and time again, he will show up in big games. Most importantly, he will get you to the window if you're backing him in these big games. Let's take a look at the nine biggest games of Burrow's career to this point.

The 2019 LSU season

If you don't follow college football, you might not be entirely familiar with Joe Burrow's final season in college. The 2019 LSU Tigers went 15-0 en route to winning a national championship. Many consider that LSU team one of the most dominant teams of all time. Since Burrow was drafted, LSU has a losing record and fired their coach less than two years after winning it all.

Burrow won the Heisman trophy in his final season. If Burrow could win the Super Bowl on Sunday, he will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman, a national championship and a Super Bowl. During his final season at LSU, Burrow had the best statistical season in Power Five history. Four key games from that 2019 season stick out.

On Nov. 9, LSU was 8-0 and they were headed on the road to play another 8-0 team in Alabama. LSU was a 5.5-point underdog, but ended up winning the game, 46-41, thanks to 393 passing yards and three touchdowns from Burrow. The win put LSU in control of the SEC West and set the stage for what was yet to come that season.

In the SEC championship game, LSU was a 7-point favorite over Georgia. LSU won the game, 37-10, and covered the spread with ease thanks to 349 yards and four touchdowns from Burrow.

Next up for the Tigers was the College Football Playoff. LSU entered as the No. 1 seed and got Oklahoma in the semifinals. LSU was a 12.5-point favorite and absolutely demolished the Sooners by a score of 63-28. Burrow had 493 yards and seven touchdowns in the victory.

It all came down to the national championship, where LSU was a 4.5-point favorite over Clemson. Burrow and the Tigers took care of business again, winning the game, 42-25. Burrow had 463 yards and five touchdowns as LSU covered the spread with ease and claimed the national championship.

This season with the Bengals

Cincinnati's first big game of the season came in Week 7. The Bengals got off to a 4-2 start, but not many were buying Cincinnati just yet. Many still considered the Ravens as the class of the AFC North. Baltimore was a 6.5-point favorite over the Bengals in Week 7 on their home field.

Burrow and the Bengals made a clear and loud statement, winning the game by a score of 41-17. Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns as Cincinnati won in blowout fashion as an underdog.

Joe Burrow might have ice water in his veins. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The next big game for the Bengals came in Week 17 against the Chiefs at home. The Bengals had a chance to clinch a playoff spot and the AFC North on their home turf against a team considered by many as the class of the league. Cincinnati was once again an underdog, as the Chiefs were laying 3.5 points on the road. Burrow led a come-from-behind victory as the Bengals once again won outright as an underdog to clinch a playoff spot.

In the playoffs, the Bengals were actually a 6-point favorite in their opening-round matchup against the Raiders. Burrow and the Bengals took care of business, winning the game by seven points and covering the spread in the process.

In the divisional round, the Bengals were a 4-point underdog on the road in Tennessee. Burrow got sacked nine times, but that didn't stop him from throwing for 348 yards and leading Cincinnati to another outright victory as an underdog.

Surely, Burrow's run would come to an end in the AFC championship game. The Bengals were 7.5-point underdogs on the road against the Chiefs. The Bengals were down 21-3 in the second quarter before Burrow gave the Bengals a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Kansas City forced overtime, but once again, Burrow came through in the clutch to send Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.

He's cash money

I don't think there's any denying that Joe Burrow has proven to be a big-game player over his career both in college and in the pros. These nine games should highlight that.

In the nine biggest games of his career, Burrow is 9-0 against the spread. He's won five games outright as an underdog. Will the Rams be the team to knock Burrow back to earth? Sure, there's a chance, but at this point it's hard to bet against Joe Burrow.

Burrow and the Bengals are a 4-point underdog in the Super Bowl and if you're really feeling Burrow, the Bengals are +165 on the moneyline.