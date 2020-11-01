NFL betting: Jets can't even cover a monster spread as Chiefs win

Even when you spot the New York Jets 19.5 points before the game, they still can’t win.

The Jets were enormous underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. The line was at 19.5 points most of the week, though it briefly went to 20 at BetMGM on Sunday before coming back to 19.5 points by kickoff.

And they didn’t cover. The Jets are 0-7 straight up and 1-6 against the spread this season after a 35-9 loss to the Chiefs. This one hurt because it’s very rare to see a team spotted 19.5 points, and those teams usually cover. But not the 2020 Jets.

According to Stathead’s database, which goes back to 1978 for point spreads, there have only been 13 NFL games with a spread of 20 points or more. The Chiefs didn’t close at 20, but it’s still strange to see a line that high. Usually underdogs cover when the spread gets that high; underdogs were 10-3 against the number when it reaches 20 points and seven of the last eight underdogs that high covered. But the Jets are really bad, and the Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs started fast, to the surprise of nobody. Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 30-yard score. The Jets got a field goal after that, then Tyreek Hill got a 36-yard touchdown from Mahomes to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

The Jets didn’t quit though. They were able to keep the Chiefs offense from scoring again and got a couple field goals of their own to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-9 late in the second quarter. When you’re getting 19.5 points, every point you can put up is pretty big. But it ultimately was just putting off the inevitable.

The Chiefs got a touchdown before halftime and then blocked a field goal on the last play of the first half — a big cheer went up among those who bet the Chiefs first half at anything from -11.5 and lower — and Kansas City took a 21-9 lead into halftime.

Mahomes’ fourth touchdown pass put the Chiefs ahead 28-9 late in the third quarter, and Jets bettors had reason to worry. With 10:58 left Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 35-9 lead and that pushed Kansas City ahead of the spread. It’s not like the Jets’ awful offense was going to score after that.

The Jets might be historically awful this season. Oddsmakers are going to have a tough time finding a number high enough to get any action on the Jets for the rest of the season.

New York Jets place kicker Sergio Castillo (6) has his field goal attempt blocked by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23). (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) More

