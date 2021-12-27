NFL betting: Four divisions are still up for grabs entering Week 17

Week 16 of the NFL season comes to an end on Monday night. The Miami Dolphins are a 3-point road favorite over Ian Book and the New Orleans Saints in the week's finale. Only one team in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, has clinched a playoff berth. Meanwhile in the NFC, five teams have already clinched a playoff berth. The final two wild-card spots are still up for grabs as is seeding and home-field advantage.

Four teams have clinched their division

Four teams have already clinched their division with two weeks to spare in the season. All these teams entered the season as favorites to win their circuit:

The Green Bay Packers have clinched the NFC North. They were a -250 favorite to win the division prior to the start of the season. Green Bay still has something to play for in the final two weeks as they want to ensure the NFC playoffs go through Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers also looks to put the finishing touches on a potential MVP season, as Rodgers is currently a -190 favorite to win the award.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the NFC South Champions, coming through as a -125 preseason favorite to finish atop of their division. Tampa Bay did not win their division last year en route to the Super Bowl, but they'll have at least one home playoff game this year. In Week 17, the Buccaneers are 13.5-point favorites on the road against the Jets.

Dallas clinched the NFC East on Sunday and then put an absolute beating on the Washington Football Team. Dallas was +105 to win the division prior to the season. Dak Prescott looked like the good version of Dak Prescott on Sunday, which is a welcome sight for Cowboys fans. Dallas is a 5.5-point home favorite over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17.

After a slow start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will end up exactly where we thought they would. The Chiefs have won the AFC West, coming through as a -455 preseason favorite. The Chiefs have won 8 straight games but they'll face a stiff challenge in Week 17. Kansas City is a 4.5-point road favorite in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

AFC East

The Buffalo Bills got a massive win in New England on Sunday, which puts them in the driver's seat in the AFC East. The Bills are currently -800 to win the AFC East.

If Buffalo wins their final two games of the season against the Falcons and the Jets, they will finish the season on top of the division. Buffalo is a 14.5-point home favorite over the Falcons in Week 17.

Josh Allen and the Bills are in a great spot following their win over the Patriots in Week 16. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

If Buffalo slips up at any point, the door will open for New England to win the division. The Patriots are currently +500 to win the AFC East. The Patriots will likely need to beat the Jaguars and Dolphins and then get some help.

If total chaos happens, the Miami Dolphins aren't completely dead yet. The Dolphins are 100-to-1 to win the division.

AFC North

The most intrigue probably exists in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals won in Week 16 while the Ravens, Browns and Steelers all lost. This puts the Bengals in the pole position as they are -250 favorites to win the AFC North.

The goal for Cincinnati is simple, but not easy. They need to win one of their final two games against the Chiefs or at Cleveland in order to clinch the division. The Bengals are a 4.5-point home underdog against the Chiefs this weekend.

Cleveland currently sits in last place in the AFC North, but they certainly aren't dead when it comes to winning the division. Here's what Cleveland needs to happen:

If all three of these happen, the Browns will host the Bengals in Week 18. The winner of that game will win the AFC North. Cleveland needs a lot to go right, but it's not exactly impossible. The Browns are currently +550 to win the AFC North.

For the Baltimore Ravens, winning the division will be tough. They'll need to win out against the Rams and the Steelers and then need Cincinnati to lose both of their remaining games. Baltimore is currently +550 to win the division.

The Steelers are 12-to-1 to win the division. Just like Baltimore, the Steelers need to win out and they need the Bengals to lose out. Cleveland and Baltimore remain on Pittsburgh's schedule.

AFC South

The Titans are huge -5000 favorites to win the AFC South, and for good reason. Any Tennessee win or Indianapolis loss will give the Titans the divisional crown.

The Titans are 3.5-point home favorites over the Dolphins in Week 17. If they don't get the win next week, they have the Texans in Week 18. A win in one of these two games seems rather likely.

For the Colts, they are 14-to-1 to win the division. They need to win out and they need the Titans to lose out.

Indianapolis is a 7-point favorite over the Raiders in Week 17 and then finish the season against the Jaguars. Winning out doesn't seem to be the hard part of the equation for the Colts. Banking on Tennessee to lose out seems unlikely.

NFC West

After trailing the Arizona Cardinals all season long, the Los Angeles Rams finally took over the top spot in the NFC West in Week 16. Currently, the Rams are -300 favorites to win the division.

Los Angeles' simplest path to securing the division is to win out. However, that will not be an easy task. The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite in Baltimore this weekend and then finish the season against the San Francisco 49ers.

If Los Angeles loses a game, they'll still win the division as long as the Cardinals drop one of their final two contests.

Arizona will win the division if they have a better record than the Rams over these last two weeks. It won't be easy as the Cardinals are 5.5-point underdogs in Dallas this weekend. However, the Cardinals do get Seattle to end the season which could be important should the Rams drop both of their games.

Arizona is currently +240 to win the NFC West.