NFL betting: First look at Week 10 lines including key Chiefs-Raiders game

By this point in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't supposed to be behind the Las Vegas Raiders in the standings.

The AFC West has all four teams above .500 and every divisional game is going to be a big one. The 5-4 Chiefs travel to face the 5-3 Raiders on Sunday night in a game that will go a long way in determining if Kansas City is going to shake its early-season funk and win the division.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 13-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Here's a first look at the Week 10 lines, with spreads from BetMGM:

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Miami Dolphins

It's a bit surprising this line for Thursday night's game is only a touchdown. The Dolphins aren't good and they won an ugly game against Houston on Sunday. The status of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed Sunday's game with a fractured finger, is uncertain.

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-9)

The Cowboys had an ugly loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos. They're still getting plenty of respect on the betting line. The Falcons had a last-second win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)

The Colts dominated the Jets on Thursday night, and they get another bad team in Week 10. The Jaguars did beat the Bills on Sunday in one of the weirdest outcomes of the season.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-2.5)

Both of these teams are coming off important Week 9 road wins. The Browns beat the Bengals and the Patriots beat the Panthers. The Patriots are playing much better after a sluggish start, but that will be tested against Cleveland.

Buffalo Bills (-13) at New York Jets

The Bills had a putrid loss on Sunday, dropping a 9-6 game to the Jaguars. The Bills were a 14.5-point favorite. Maybe we shouldn't be so fast to lay all those points with them.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5)

The Lions are winless and it doesn't seem like this will be a great week for them to break the losing streak. The Steelers will be on "Monday Night Football" and we'll see if the line moves after that game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team

A rested Bucs offense off a bye should light up what is a surprisingly bad WFT defense.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (-10)

We can't be sure if Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins will play for Arizona, but the Cardinals won without them on Sunday. The Panthers are in a free fall after a promising start to the season, mostly due to Sam Darnold's poor play.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

The Vikings have a ridiculously close game just about every week, and they are losing most of those coin-flip games. The Chargers are coming off a last-second win over the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (-2.5)

The Broncos are coming off their first quality win, a beatdown of the Cowboys. Maybe that's a sign the Broncos are coming around?

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-5.5)

Presumably, Aaron Rodgers will be back from a one-week COVID-19 absence. Russell Wilson could also be returning from finger surgery. Wilson has had a quick recovery since his injury.

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

This line is very likely to go up. The Chiefs haven't looked great in a while, but public bettors still love them. The Raiders are coming off a rough loss at the New York Giants.