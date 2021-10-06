NFL betting: Cowboys top Week 5 against the spread (ATS) rankings

All four of the NFL's winless teams against the spread covered in Week 4 and two of the three ATS undefeateds failed to cash for anyone riding the hot streak. Only one team remains perfect, covering every game so far this season. America's team. The Dallas Cowboys.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 5:

1. Dallas Cowboys 4-0 against the spread (have covered by +33 points)

The offensive line is mauling people again, Zeke is back to his old self, and Dak Prescott is elite. This offense is absolutely humming, but maybe the biggest surprise is how good their defense has been.

Week 5: (-7) vs. New York Giants

2. Buffalo Bills 3-1 (+52)

Josh Allen and crew are scoring 39.3 points per game since their opening dud versus the Steelers and have pitched two shutouts while covering three in a row.

Week 5: (+3) at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Arizona Cardinals 3-1 (+50.5)

If the season ended right now, Kyler Murray would be the MVP and everyone would be asking, "Why did this season end after four games?"

Week 5: (-5.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

4. Carolina Panthers 3-1 (+27.5)

The Panthers converted four of their first five third downs against the Cowboys on Sunday, then went 0 for their next eight.

Week 5: (-3.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Los Angeles Chargers 3-1 (+23.5)

If Brandon Staley wins the AFC West in his first season, he's a lock for Coach of the Year.

Week 5: (-1.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

6. Cleveland Browns 3-1 (+17.5)

They've put together two dominant defensive performances in a row. Any game where Baker Mayfield plays at an above average level should be an easy cover.

Week 5: (+1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

7. Denver Broncos 3-1 (+14.5)

The Broncos lost their first game against the spread, their first game of the season, and Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon. If Bridgewater can't suit up against the Steelers this week, we'll get (have) to see Drew Lock versus Ben Roethlisberger. Woof!

Week 5: (+1) at Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Green Bay Packers 3-1 (-22)

Green Bay has won and covered every game since that embarrassing opener at New Orleans in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, they just lost star cornerback Jaire Alexander to a shoulder injury and their defense was already highly suspect.

Week 5: (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals

9. New Orleans Saints 2-2 (+20.5)

Sean Payton coached one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, choking away a double-digit lead to the Giants in the fourth quarter.

Week 5: (-1.5) at Washington Football Team

10. Cincinnati Bengals 2-2 (+18)

The Bengals staged a thrilling comeback against the Jaguars last Thursday night but they didn't cover and that's a loss in our (sports)book.

Week 5: (+3) vs. Green Bay Packers

11. Las Vegas Raiders 2-2 (+11)

Their fairytale beginning was struck down on Monday. They've dropped two in a row against the spread.

Week 5: (-5.5) vs. Chicago Bears

12. Baltimore Ravens 2-2 (+6.5)

Lamar Jackson has been nothing short of great behind a makeshift offensive line.

Week 5: (-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

13. Minnesota Vikings 2-2 (+5.5)

The Vikings scored on their opening possession against Cleveland then were kept off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Skol?

Week 5: (-7.5) vs. Detroit Lions

14. Los Angeles Rams 2-2 (+1)

Arizona put them in their place on Sunday and that place is second in the NFC West.

Week 5: (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

15. Indianapolis Colts 2-2 (+0.5)

I hope I'm not the only person who takes immense pleasure in watching tight end Mo Alie-Cox play football. Give us more Big Mac!

Week 5: (+7) at Baltimore Ravens

16. New York Giants 2-2 (-2)

Daniel Jones threw for a career high 402 yards and two touchdowns against Marshon Lattimore and the vaunted Saints defense. That's a lot of dimes. Also, I think it's safe to say that Saquon Barkley is back.

Week 5: (+7) at Dallas Cowboys

17. New England Patriots 2-2 (-4.5)

That was a heartbreaking loss for the Pats but a great cover. Their defense looked better and Mac Jones is clearly the best rookie quarterback thus far.

Week 5: (-9.5) at Houston Texans

18. Houston Texans 2-2 (-5.5)

The Texans haven't covered with Davis Mills under center. Soooooo, when is Tyrod Taylor coming back?

Week 5: (+9.5) vs. New England Patriots

19. Seattle Seahawks 2-2 (-6)

Russell Wilson has yet to toss an interception this season. Did I just jinx him? Tune in next week to find out.

Week 5: (+2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

20. San Francisco 49ers 2-2 (-11.5)

They've lost two in a row as home favorites. The Trey Lance era has officially begun, maybe.

Week 5: (+5.5) at Arizona Cardinals

21. Chicago Bears 2-2 (-16)

Whether you chalk it up to Bill Lazor taking over play-calling duties or to the fact that they were playing the Lions, Chicago's offense finally clicked on Sunday.

Week 5: (+5.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

22. Tennessee Titans 2-2 (-23.5)

Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel dropping easy games on the road.

Week 5: (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Miami Dolphins 2-2 (-38.5)

We were promised an exciting Dolphins offense this year. I'd like to speak to the manager.

Week 5: (+10.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Philadelphia Eagles 1-3 (+5)

The Eagles are 0-3 against the spread and on the moneyline since their Week 1 win against the Falcons. Time to hold some open tryouts again?

Week 5: (+3.5) at Carolina Panthers

25. Detroit Lions 1-3 (-8.5)

If the Lions keep losing starters to injury every week, things are going to get ugly really quickly.

Week 5: (+7.5) at Minnesota Vikings

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-3 (-12)

They'll be fine once their secondary gets healthy but expect opponents to have success throwing against them in the meantime.

Week 5: (-10.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

27. Kansas City Chiefs 1-3 (-13.5)

The Chiefs covered for just the second time in their last 15 games on Sunday. They desperately need Frank Clark back on the defensive line.

Week 5: (-3) vs. Buffalo Bills

28. Washington Football Team 1-3 (-20)

You could argue that they should have lost to Atlanta and I would argue that you'd be right and we'd be two people wondering why we're arguing with each other. Their line against the Saints is a weird one.

Week 5: (+1.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

29. New York Jets 1-3 (-21.5)

Zach Wilson got his first win, and the defense was equally impressive, notching seven sacks.

Week 5: (+3) at Atlanta Falcons

30. Pittsburgh Steelers 1-3 (-22)

This offense is offensive but not in a good way.

Week 5: (-1) vs. Denver Broncos

31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-3 (-23.5)

I don't know why everyone is so mad at Urban Meyer for partying after the Bengals game. He just covered his first spread of the season!

Week 5: (+4) vs. Tennessee Titans

31. Atlanta Falcons 1-3 (-36.5)

Maybe this is a cry for help, but I'm excited for Falcons-Jets this week.

Week 5: (-3) vs. New York Jets

Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.