NFL betting: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII

The dust has barely settled on the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and the odds for next year’s Super Bowl are already available.

According to odds posted Sunday night by BetMGM, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs and Bills, who played in an all-time classic in the AFC divisional round last month, are listed at +750.

The Chiefs, who won a Super Bowl a few seasons ago, knocked off the Bills in overtime in that one before getting upset by the Bengals in the AFC title game. With Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entrenched at quarterback, the Chiefs and Bills have the looks of perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Next in line in the Super Bowl odds are Sunday’s two Super Bowl participants. The Rams have the third-best odds at +1100, just in front of the Bengals at +1200.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Dallas Cowboys are tied with the Bengals at +1200 while three others — the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos — are next at +1600.

There could be plenty of change coming for those three teams, too.

It’s unclear where Aaron Rodgers will play next season. Rodgers has played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Packers, but had a very public disagreement (to put it mildly) with management last offseason. His former offensive coordinator with the Packers, Nathaniel Hackett, is now the head coach of the Broncos. Could Denver be a fit for Rodgers if he chooses to leave Green Bay?

For the 49ers, it’d be a shock if the franchise did not move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the door for No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to take over as the starter.

From there, the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens are listed at +2000 while the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have +2200 odds.

Notably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down at +2500 following the retirement of Tom Brady.