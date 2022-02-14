NFL betting: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Cooper
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player
  • Josh Allen
    Josh Allen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The dust has barely settled on the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and the odds for next year’s Super Bowl are already available.

According to odds posted Sunday night by BetMGM, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs and Bills, who played in an all-time classic in the AFC divisional round last month, are listed at +750.

The Chiefs, who won a Super Bowl a few seasons ago, knocked off the Bills in overtime in that one before getting upset by the Bengals in the AFC title game. With Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entrenched at quarterback, the Chiefs and Bills have the looks of perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Next in line in the Super Bowl odds are Sunday’s two Super Bowl participants. The Rams have the third-best odds at +1100, just in front of the Bengals at +1200.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Dallas Cowboys are tied with the Bengals at +1200 while three others — the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos — are next at +1600.

There could be plenty of change coming for those three teams, too.

It’s unclear where Aaron Rodgers will play next season. Rodgers has played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Packers, but had a very public disagreement (to put it mildly) with management last offseason. His former offensive coordinator with the Packers, Nathaniel Hackett, is now the head coach of the Broncos. Could Denver be a fit for Rodgers if he chooses to leave Green Bay?

For the 49ers, it’d be a shock if the franchise did not move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the door for No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to take over as the starter.

From there, the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens are listed at +2000 while the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have +2200 odds.

Notably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down at +2500 following the retirement of Tom Brady.

Full odds for Super Bowl LVII via BetMGM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eat and run: Gu advances on busy day of Olympic freestyle

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried leek dumpling while she awaited her score in the slopestyle contest. It came up. She had made it through qualifying. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After a mistake-filled trip down the supesized slopestyle course tha

  • 'I was skating for my life': Canada's Steven Dubois wins 2nd short track medal in Beijing

    Jamais deux sans trois — Never two without three. Flashing bronze and silver medals in Beijing, Canadian speed skater Steven Dubois says it's time to go for short track gold in the men's 5,000-metre relay to complete his first Olympics. "I feel I'm going to have to trust myself, I know I can go fast," the Terrebonne, Que., native told Radio-Canada's Roseline Filion. "I have the legs and showed that in the [1,500 metres] and the [500]. Now, it's just going fast for a long time." Dubois and his re

  • Today in History for February 14th

    Highlights of this day in history: The St. Valentine's Day Massacre; Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini calls on Muslims to kill author Salman Rushdie; Slobodan Milosevic begins his defense against war crimes charges; Dolly the cloned sheep dies. (Feb. 14)

  • Chiefs players give Bengals CB Eli Apple some Twitter payback after Super Bowl loss

    Apple allowed the game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Olympic couple hopes to give speedskating a boost in Britain

    BEIJING (AP) — Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten are realistic about their medal chances at the Olympic speedskating oval. Frankly, that's not on their radar. The British duo — who are partners on the ice and in life, not to mention their burgeoning coffee business — actually have bigger beans to roast in Beijing. They want to raise the popularity of the sport they love so much in a country that barely knows it exists. Smeding and Kersten have already made a bit of history for Britain just by

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canada's Brad Gushue snaps 2-game skid with crucial win over U.S. in men's Olympic curling

    Brad Gushue and Canada bounced back in a major way with a 10-5 win over defending Olympic gold medallist John Shuster and his American team in the men's curling round robin at the Beijing Games on Sunday morning. It was a much-needed victory, as Canada (3-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with just four games left to qualify for the semifinals. They appeared re-energized and sharp against the Americans — taking early control with a steal of four in the second end. Canada was cruising to victory

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training

    NEW YORK (AP) — The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players' association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks. On the 73rd day of a lockout that has become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas in a mix of new offers and previous proposals. The one-hour session was just the fifth

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Toronto Argonauts add another offensive weapon in speedster Brandon Banks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015. He left the club in late January, saying he "will always bleed black and gold." Perhaps, but now he will wear Double Blue, along with former Winnipeg star running back Andrew H