NFL betting: Bettors are siding with the Buffalo Bills in season opener

The NFL season is finally here. Things get underway on Thursday night with a marquee matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The Rams are the defending champions returning most of their core. The Bills are a popular Super Bowl pick this upcoming season. They're the betting favorites to win it all. Josh Allen is the favorite to win NFL MVP.

Sean McVay is 5-0 in season openers as head coach of the Rams. Through five seasons, the Rams have never been under .500 with McVay. However, oddsmakers and bettors are expecting those streaks to come to an end on Thursday night. The Bills are 2.5-point road favorites against the Rams, and the majority of bets are backing Buffalo.

Bills are a popular bet

The NFL season is back and fans have been waiting nearly seven months to watch a meaningful NFL game. It's a primetime, standalone affair between two of the league's best teams. With sports betting now legal in more and more states across the country, there will be an insane amount of action on tonight's game.

As of now at BetMGM, most of that action is betting the Bills to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Currently, 62% of bets and 66% of the money is backing Buffalo. 52% of the moneyline handle is on the Bills as well. This line originally opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite earlier in the summer. However, love for the Bills as well as some questions about Matthew Stafford's elbow have flipped the favorite.

Bettors are expecting both offenses to have success as well. As of Thursday morning at BetMGM, 62% of bets and 68% of the money is backing the game to go over 52 points. While the first few weeks of the season do usually feature more points, both of these teams have elite defenses to go along with their strong offenses. Bettors expect offenses to run the show on Thursday night.

Bettors expect the NFL season to kick off with a Buffalo Bills victory. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Popular prop bets

Prop betting continues to become more and more popular every season. Below are the three most popular props for Thursday's game: