NFL betting: Before Chiefs kick off season, bettor puts $415,000 on KC's win total

The Kansas City Chiefs have some questions coming into the season, but one bettor has no questions at all about them.

A few hours before the Chiefs were to kick off the NFL's regular season — perhaps without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones for the opener against the Detroit Lions — a bettor made a massive bet on Kansas City to be as good as ever.

The bettor at BetMGM put $415,000 on the Chiefs to win more than 11.5 games. At -130 odds, that bet would be worth a $319,230 profit if it hits.

It's never easy to bet the over on one of the biggest win totals on the board, but the Chiefs have been the best team in football since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. Mahomes has started for five seasons and the Chiefs have won at least 12 games each of those seasons.

The Chiefs have a tough schedule, as well as unsettled situations with Kelce (knee) and Jones (holdout), but no team has been more consistent over the last five seasons. One bettor will have a heck of a sweat for all 17 Chiefs games this season.