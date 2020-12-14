NFL bad beats: Lions and Dolphins took a FG before an onside ... and both times it cost bettors

Teams have figured out over the years that when you’re down by 11 or fewer points late, it can be smart to take a field goal and then try for the onside kick. You need a touchdown and a field goal and the order doesn’t matter.

Plenty of bettors on Sunday wished NFL coaches had never figured that out.

Twice in Week 14, bettors backing a favorite were burned by a backdoor cover when the underdog took a late field goal and then tried for an onside kick. Maybe it’s the right move from a strategy standpoint, but it still wasn’t fun to lose bets on it.

Chiefs give up cover on second-down field goal

In the early games, the Kansas City Chiefs looked like they had an easy cover after a slow start. The Chiefs, who were 7.5-point favorites at BetMGM over the Miami Dolphins, fell behind 10-0 but scored the next 30 points. Given the Chiefs offense, that should have been a win and cover.

But the Dolphins rallied. They cut Kansas City’s lead to 30-24, but the Chiefs got a late field goal that seemed like it would clinch the cover. But the Dolphins drove downfield, helped by a pass interference penalty on third down. Trailing 33-24, the Dolphins sent out the field-goal team on second down with 21 seconds left. Jason Sanders hit it, the Chiefs got the onside kick, and Kansas City bettors had a rough beat.

It wasn’t the last time Sunday that scenario hurt bettors.

Lions get backdoor cover vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers, like the Chiefs, were in great position to cover as 7.5-point favorites. That line moved to -9 at BetMGM. But all Packers bets on the spread were between 7.5 and 9 points. That mattered late in the game.

The Packers, like the Chiefs, got a 58-yard field goal from Mason Crosby late that gave them a 31-21 lead and an apparent cover. The Lions didn’t have Matthew Stafford, who left the game with an injury. Green Bay bettors had to avoid something bad happening in the final three-and-a-half minutes.

Bad things happened. The Lions returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards. Detroit drove down to the 4-yard line. The Lions moved backwards due to a holding penalty and on fourth-and-goal at the 14 they had a choice: Go for the touchdown, which is obviously harder, or take the field goal and try for the onside. The Lions took the field goal, which was good. They didn’t get the onside either and lost 31-24. But they covered.

That backdoor cover wasn’t as egregious as Miami’s cover. But the holding call ended up putting the Lions far enough away from the end zone that going for the touchdown wasn’t a great option.

Either way, plenty of bettors probably had the Packers and Chiefs on Sunday. It wasn’t a good day for them.

