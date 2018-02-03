NFL awards: Rams among big winners as league hands out its major trophies

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL honored its best at the annual “NFL Honors” show on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday night.

The NFL has turned the night before the Super Bowl into its awards gala, as the best players in the sport get together and the league hands out its major trophies including MVP and offensive and defensive rookie of the year.

Here’s a rundown of who took home the awards on Saturday night:

Defensive player of the year: Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Donald has long been considered one of the NFL’s best defensive players, and now he has an award to prove it. Donald was named NFL defensive player of the year for the first time in his career. He had 11 sacks and was a major piece of the Rams’ surprising NFC West championship season.

“This is truly a blessing,” Donald said in accepting the award. “My dad always told me hard work pays off .. this is truly a blessing. I’m blessed and honored to have this right now.”

Offensive player of the year: Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

While Donald took home the defensive player of the year award, his teammate Gurley ended up winning the offensive award. Gurley had a dynamic season from beginning to end for the Rams, after struggling in 2016. A coaching change to Sean McVay helped. Gurley thanked McVay, his teammates and other stars around the league like Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for keeping him focused on being his best.

“I just appreciate you all for motivating me and inspiring me,” Gurley said.

Offensive rookie of the year: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Despite sharing time with Mark Ingram in the Saints backfield, the explosive Kamara beat out a tough field that included rushing champion Kareem Hunt and Jaguars star back Leonard Fournette.