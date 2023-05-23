NFL approves rule allowing kickoffs to be fair caught, spotted at 25-yard line

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL special teams guidelines continue to shift.

Tuesday, NFL team owners approved a proposal that will allow returners who fair-catch kickoffs and safety kicks behind the 25-yard line to spot the ball at their team’s 25-yard line.

The league argues this will reduce injuries in a less-regulated phase of the game, though special teams coaches mostly disagreed.

The rule will go into effect for one year on a trial basis.

Here is the full text of the resolution:

It's official: NFL team owners have approved kickoff rules here in Minneapolis.



Fair-catch kickoffs behind the 25 will be spotted at the 25-yard line, to special teams coaches' dismay.



