NFL approves rule allowing kickoffs to be fair caught, spotted at 25-yard line

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL special teams guidelines continue to shift.

Tuesday, NFL team owners approved a proposal that will allow returners who fair-catch kickoffs and safety kicks behind the 25-yard line to spot the ball at their team’s 25-yard line.

The league argues this will reduce injuries in a less-regulated phase of the game, though special teams coaches mostly disagreed.

The rule will go into effect for one year on a trial basis.

Here is the full text of the resolution:

This developing story will be updated.

