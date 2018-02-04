NFL apparently includes Aaron Hernandez on 'In memoriam' tribute, raising eyebrows

The NFL put together an “In memoriam” video paying tribute to people associated with the league who have died in the last year and aired it at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

That video apparently included a shot of convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who took his own life in his prison cell last April.

This caught the attention of some reporters getting ready to cover the game.

The In Memoriam tribute just now, showing the NFL players who died this past year, included Aaron Hernandez.

??????????????? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 4, 2018





The NFL did place Aaron Hernandez in the NFL Memorium. — Daniel Beyer (@danbeyeronfox) February 4, 2018





Hernandez’s appearance was apparently brief — so brief in fact, that no video has yet surfaced on social media.

Other recent or well-known players were honored with photos or highlights on individual slides. I have no strong opinions on how Hernandez was *honored*, simply reporting. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 4, 2018





A brief Hernandez appearance seems to be some sort of compromise of two conflicting thoughts:

This guy was a violent criminal and a pariah loathed by football fans and decent people everywhere.

vs.

This guy was a prominent NFL player who died last year.

Either way, it caught caught people’s attention. We’ll be on the lookout for video if it pops up.

Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence when he took his own life. (AP) More

