NFL's top 10 wide receivers for 2018: Who's pushing Antonio Brown most?

The NFL has never had a group of top wide receivers as good as the one it has in 2018. With a bevy of established superstars who continue to play a high level, young, promising receivers are having a hard time crashing the party.

But considering what happened last season and what is set up to happen this season, there's room for change at the top.





Based on a combination of recent production and upside for the upcoming season, Sporting News ranks the 10 best wide receivers in the NFL.

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

By any metric, Brown is the easy choice for No. 1. He lines up everywhere and catches everything. He is consistent and capable of winning any matchup. He gets first downs and touchdowns. He does it all with flair, all the way through his "unique" celebrations. As he turns 30, he will turn away Father Time for a little longer with another monster season in Pittsburgh's explosive offense.





2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Hopkins over the years has gotten the job done regardless of who has been his quarterback in Houston, but the receiver looked his best with Deshaun Watson last season. Hopkins is only 26 and just posted a career-high 13 touchdowns. His scoring prowess and significantly lower drop rate allowed Hopkins to jump a very good No. 3 on our list.





3. Julio Jones, Falcons

Jones, 29, hasn't lost any of his rare blend of speed and physicality. The increase in drops and decrease in touchdowns are peccadilloes in relation to a complete skill set that still gives defenses nightmares. The Falcons do Jones favors by moving him around to get him open.





4. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

Beckham has dealt with his share of injuries in his four seasons — a hamstring early in his career and an ankle of late — but the durability issue can only ding him so much. He can take over games even as the center of coverage attention. Beckham should thrive under new Giants coach Pat Shurmur, whose scheme was friendly to the Vikings' wide receivers.

5. Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen was hit with the can't-stay-healthy knock in 2015 and again in '16, first a scary kidney injury and then a season-ending torn ACL, respectively. Last season was a different story, as Allen lit it up for 102 catches, 1,393 yards and 6 TDs in a full season. He showed all the special qualities of his rookie year with added veteran savvy. Consider Allen underrated no more.





6. A.J. Green, Bengals

Green in 2017 had his worst season in terms of efficiency with only 75 catches from 143 targets. He also had his second-lowest yards per catch (14.4) and catches per game (4.7). So by the high standards Green has set, he was off enough for us to slide him down the ranking as he turns 30. Green, though, remains a steady No. 1 with spectacular qualities.





7. Michael Thomas, Saints

Thomas in 2017 found a way to build on an impressive rookie season; he played all 16 games and produced 104 catches for 1,245 yards and 5 TDs. If Jones and Beckham aren't careful, Thomas could quickly pass them as the NFC's top wideout. He is a natural route runner with a nose for the end zone, and now that he's settled as a (mostly) outside threat, his momentum should continue in Year 3.





8. Josh Gordon, Browns

Despite the two-year hiatus in his NFL career, Gordon's numbers (18 catches, 335 yards, TD) when he returned for the last five games of 2017 with questionable quarterback play suggested the big, field-stretching playmaker who led the league in receiving yards in 2013 was tapping back into his best work. Going into 2018 with reason to believe his off-field trouble is truly behind him, Gordon, still only 27, can dominate with big-armed Tyrod Taylor throwing to him and Jarvis Landry complementing him from the slot. Don't be surprised if Gordon rockets into the top four next year.





9. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

Evans' exceptional 2016 season is reason for the Buccaneers to think he will rebound from a disappointing 2017 campaign and return to his most efficient, explosive self. The mega contract extension is out of the way, so that should help. Even without Jameis Winston for three games, with more help from Chris Godwin drawing attention, Evans can produce more downfield dominance. He turns only 25 in August.





10. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

Landry, Doug Baldwin and Golden Tate all received strong consideration for this spot. Larry Fitzgerald and Adam Thielen are other honorable mentions. But Diggs, who doesn't turn 25 until November, has a ton of potential for 2018 now that he's paired with a QB in Kirk Cousins whose big arm is tailor-made for the wide receiver's deep-route speed. Thielen thrived with Case Keenum, but Diggs this year will prove he's the true No. 1 with his scoring flair.



