NFL's highest-paid players in 2019
Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the 49ers when he signed it last year, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player at the time ... in terms of average annual salary. Some argue total guaranteed money at signing is the only number that matters in an NFL contract.
For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.
Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.
NFL's highest-paid players
25. Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks
Average annual salary: $17.128 million (franchise tag)
Guaranteed: $17.128 million
24. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
Average annual salary: $17,483,500
Guaranteed: $26.5 million
23. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
Average annual salary: $18 million
Guaranteed: $65 million
22. Von Miller, OLB, Broncos
Average annual salary: $19.083 million
Guaranteed: $42 million
21. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins
Average annual salary: $19.25 million
Guaranteed: $21.5 million
20. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Average annual salary: $20.5 million
Guaranteed: $28 million
19. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys
Average annual salary: $20.57 million (franchise tag)
Guaranteed: $20.57 million
18. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Average annual salary: $20.76 million
Guaranteed: $41 million
17. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Average annual salary: $20.813 million
Guaranteed: $37.5 million
16. Eli Manning, QB, Giants
Average annual salary: $21 million
Guaranteed: $36.5 million
15. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Average annual salary: $21.85 million
Guaranteed: $32.25 million
14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Average annual salary: $21.9 million
Guaranteed: $31.7 million
13. Nick Foles, QB. Jaguars
Average annual salary: $22 million (reported)
Guaanteed: $50.125 million
12. Joe Flacco, QB, Broncos
Average annual salary: $22.13 million
Guaranteed: $44 million
11. Aaron Donald, DL, Rams
Average annual salary: $22.5 million
Guaranteed: $87 million
10. Alex Smith, QB, Redskins
Average annual salary: $23.5 million
Guaranteed: $55 million
9. Khalil Mack, DE/OLB, Bears
Average annual salary: $23.5 million
Guaranteed: $90 million
8. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Average annual salary: $24.594 million
Guaranteed: $47 million
7. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $27 million
6. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
5. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Average annual salary: $27 million
Guaranteed: $60.5 million
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Average annual salary: $27.5 million
Guaranteed: $48.7 million
3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Average annual salary: $28 million
Guaranteed: $84 million
2. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Average annual salary: $30 million
Guaranteed: $100 million
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Average annual salary: $33.5 million
Guaranteed: $103 million