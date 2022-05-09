NFL announces Week 2 MNF doubleheader featuring Bills, Titans, Eagles, Vikings

The NFL released another small part of their 2022 schedule on Monday, announcing the four teams that will be involved in the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo Bills on ESPN first, and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles a bit later on ABC.

Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season! 👀



Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q53Bqid2X5 — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2022

The NFL is making sure that on the night of Monday, Sept. 19, fans aren't without football for a single second. The Titans and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 7:15pm ET, and the Vikings and Eagles will start at 8:30pm ET, just 75 minutes later. Once both games are underway, you'll be able to go from one game to another anytime there's a commercial break.

While the full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, Monday's announcement is another enticing little appetizer the NFL is giving fans in the lead-up to the major schedule release. The NFL did the same thing last week when they announced the schedule for 2022's international games. There will be three games in London, one in Mexico City, and the NFL's first-ever game in Germany.