NFL announces Walter Payton Man of Year award nominees
The NFL on Thursday announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of Year award.
The award recognizes players' outstanding contributions to the game and to their communities. This year's winner will be announced on Feb. 2.
"The Man of the Year Award gives us the opportunity to acknowledge 32 exemplary players whose commitment to excellence extends on and off the field," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This year's nominees have used their platforms to transform communities across the country. We are proud of their work and celebrate their dedication and impact through this award."
The five current players who have won the award, including Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt, still wear a Man of the Year patch on their jersey. The 2018 nominees will don a Man of the Year helmet decal beginning Week 14 through the end of the season in recognition of their achievements.
Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander
2018 Walter Payton Man of Year award nominees
Arizona Cardinals
S Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons
DT Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens
CB Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills
LB Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers
DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears
TE Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals
DE Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns
LB Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos
LB Von Miller
Detroit Lions
QB Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers
NT Kenny Clark
Houston Texans
LB Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts
DE Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs
P Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers
DT Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams
OT Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins
WR Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings
TE Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots
S Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints
RB Mark Ingram
New York Giants
S Michael Thomas
New York Jets
OT Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders
RB Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles
DE Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers
K Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks
LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans
DT Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins
TE Vernon Davis