NFL announces Walter Payton Man of Year award nominees

The NFL on Thursday announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of Year award.

The award recognizes players' outstanding contributions to the game and to their communities. This year's winner will be announced on Feb. 2.

"The Man of the Year Award gives us the opportunity to acknowledge 32 exemplary players whose commitment to excellence extends on and off the field," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This year's nominees have used their platforms to transform communities across the country. We are proud of their work and celebrate their dedication and impact through this award."

The five current players who have won the award, including Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt, still wear a Man of the Year patch on their jersey. The 2018 nominees will don a Man of the Year helmet decal beginning Week 14 through the end of the season in recognition of their achievements.

Arizona Cardinals

S Antoine Bethea

Atlanta Falcons

DT Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens

CB Brandon Carr

Buffalo Bills

LB Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers

DE Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears

TE Trey Burton

Cincinnati Bengals

DE Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns

LB Christian Kirksey

Dallas Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos

LB Von Miller

Detroit Lions

QB Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers

NT Kenny Clark

Houston Texans

LB Whitney Mercilus

Indianapolis Colts

DE Jabaal Sheard

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Blake Bortles

Kansas City Chiefs

P Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers

DT Corey Liuget

Los Angeles Rams

OT Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins

WR Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings

TE Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots

S Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints

RB Mark Ingram

New York Giants

S Michael Thomas

New York Jets

OT Kelvin Beachum

Oakland Raiders

RB Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Chris Long

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers

K Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks

LB K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DT Gerald McCoy

Tennessee Titans

DT Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins

TE Vernon Davis

