NFL announces NFC, AFC rosters for 2022 Pro Bowl; Colts lead all teams with 7 players

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last year, the Pro Bowl is officially back.

The NFL announced the official AFC and NFC rosters for the all-star game of sorts on Wednesday night — dropping the list after players, coaches and fans all got to vote on the game.

The Colts had seven players make the cut, followed by both the Chargers and Chiefs with six each. Both Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made the AFC squad, along with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 49ers, Browns, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Ravens all sent five players to the game.

The NFC will be led by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Brady has picked up his 15th Pro Bowl nomination, which gives him the most in league history.

Colts running back Johnathan Taylor was the player who received the highest number of fan votes with more than 265,000. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa came in second with more than 264,500 votes, and was followed by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. The Chiefs led all teams in total number of votes received.

The Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The stadium — which will host the Super Bowl in 2024 — was set to host the game last year before it was canceled.

