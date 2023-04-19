NFL announces bands that will play free concerts after each night of the draft in KC

Music will be a big part of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

After each day’s picks have been made, fans can stick around to watch a free concert.

The shows will take place at the Draft Theater in front of Union Station. Fans will be able to watch the concerts on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The NFL said it will be standing-room only and fans will enter on a first-come first-served basis.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.

On Thursday night, Fall Out Boy will take the stage after the first round of the NFL Draft. The league noted Fall Out Boy is starting a new tour in June.

Mötley Crüe will close out Friday’s activities at the NFL Draft. They played in Kansas City last year as part of the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. That show was at Kauffman Stadium.

Mötley Crüe, which had a string of hits in the 1980s and ‘90s, also is starting a tour this year.

Stephen Bruner, who goes by the stage name Thundercat, will play a show when the NFL Draft concludes on Saturday.

The league said he will “curate a special performance which will pay tribute to the rich music history and the legacy of jazz in Kansas City.”