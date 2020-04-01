NFL agent says both his parents died 6 minutes apart because of COVID-19

An NFL agent lost both of his parents to coronavirus. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NFL agent Buddy Baker announced on Tuesday that both of his parents died on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

He said in a video announcing the news that they died six minutes apart.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

“As many of you know my parents recently contracted COVID-19 and unfortunately passed away this past Sunday due to complications,” Baker said. “My parents were amazing people.

“They were married 51-plus years, and they passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health.”

Baker urges awareness

Baker then urged the importance of taking preventative measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change,” Baker continued. “While the CDC and all the regulatory bodies make suggestions about what we should do, I’m not sure everyone understands the importance of it.

“Practice social distancing. Wash your hands as regularly as you can. And importantly, stay at home.”

Baker represents Seattle Seahawks players Shaquem and Shaquil Griffin and former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who is currently a free agent. He also represents Washington receiver Terry McLaurin.

Baldwin and McLaurin responded to the news on Twitter.

My agent and friend lost both of his parents to Covid-19 two days ago. He has an important message for all of us. https://t.co/gQJoZtdo2S — Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) March 31, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States had more than 175,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,400 deaths, with those number expected to increase dramatically as the spread of the virus peaks.

