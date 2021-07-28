Aaron Rodgers' favorite target Randall Cobb says he's 'coming home' to Packers

Randall Cobb is coming back home to the Green Bay Packers, the wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The Packers are reportedly engaging in trade talks with the Houston Texans to re-acquire one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.

Cobb shared multiple photos of the duo to his Instagram story, including one of David Bakhtiari holding him up in the "Lion King" pose and background. Rodgers re-shared the receiver's coming home post on his Instagram story.

Rodgers, who reported to camp on Sunday following an offseason standoff with Packers management, has been vocal about his disapproval of the team's personnel decisions at receiver. He reportedly has been working to get Cobb back in the green and gold. There are reports of trade talks between the teams, but no reports of terms.

The Packers drafted Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft and had his best season in 2014 with 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both Cobb and Rodgers were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Cobb, who turns 31 next month, stayed in Green Bay through the 2018 season. He finished his career there with the sixth-most catches in franchise history. His 41 postseason catches were fourth.

In 2019 free agency he signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. Ahead of 2020 he joined the Texans on a three-year, $28 million deal. In 10 games last year he had 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Randall Cobb #18 of the Dallas Cowboys talks before the game with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: